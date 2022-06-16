Implantica receives Frost & Sullivan's 2022 European Technology Innovation Leadership Award for RefluxStop™ - an Innovative Treatment Solution for Acid Reflux

STOCKHOLM, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ), a med-tech company at the forefront of the upcoming eHealth revolution, announces today that Frost & Sullivan, world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, announced today that Implantica was named the winner of the 2022 European Technology Innovation Leadershiop Award for its novel RefluxStop™ technology treating gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

"Frost & Sullivan commends Implantica's development of its groundreaking technology, RefluxStop™, a medical implant that restores the natural anatomy of the esophageal sphincter and successfully treats gastroesophageal reflux disease without affecting the food passageway. RefluxStop's unique design and use of solid medical-grade silicone offers optimal flexibility and durability, providing maximum safety, superiorly treating a pathological low pH in lower esophagus (causing heartburn and cancer) and lowering the economic burden on both patients and society," said Neeraj Nitin Jadhav, the Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst.

Each year Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. Industry analysts compared market participants and measured performance through in-depth interviews, analyses and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

According to a recently published global study in Nature Medical Journal, there are more than 1 billion people suffering from reflux disease. GERD is among the top two most widespread chronic diseases in the world impacting 17% of the EU and 19% of the US population with over 6% of the population- over 400 million people- having daily symptoms.

"It is truly rewarding when groundbreaking technology is recognized. It requires imagination, dedication, and hard work to create solutions for problems where current treatment options fall short. RefluxStop™ restores and maintains the natural physiologic anatomy to treat acid reflux. The RefluxStop™ results speak for itself. We treat the dangerously low pH caused by acid reflux without inducing complications such as swallowing difficulties compared to existing surgical procedures. RefluxStop™ treats the cause of acid reflux as opposed to simply relieving its symptoms as with medical treatment. This means Implantica has a a multibillion dollar business opportunity within our reach, with our groundbreaking new technology RefluxStop™," says Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica.

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Investor Relations

Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49

nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, +46 (0)8 528 00 399, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on June 16, 2022, at 08:30 a.m. CET.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

Newsroom

https://www.implantica.com/media/media-kit

Frost & Sullivan

https://www.frost.com/about/best-practices-recognition/

Media Contact:

Implantica AG

Juanita Eberhart

Senior Director of Marketing

M: +1 925-381-4581

juanita.eberhart@implantica.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/implantica/r/implantica-receives-frost---sullivan-s-2022-european-technology-innovation-leadership-award-for-refl,c3586454

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/19732/3586454/1593518.pdf Implantica receives Frost & Sullivan's 2022 European Technology Innovation Leadership Award for RefluxStop™ an Innovative Treatment Solution for Acid Reflux

SOURCE Implantica