Implantica publishes Interim Report Q2, January-June 2021

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are very enthusiastic about the integration of the eHealth platform in our AppetiteControl™ device and this ground-breaking work fills the whole team with excitement."

Significant events in the second quarter of 2021 

  • RefluxStop™ is now being implemented at one of the largest hospitals in Europe, University Hospital AKH Vienna.
  • Professor Schoppmann, one of Europe's leading antireflux surgeons, began operations with RefluxStop™ and is conducting a study with 25-30 reflux patients.
  • In Sweden, which is Implantica's second home market, RefluxStop™ can be implanted with reimbursement by public healthcare. Discussions have been initiated with key centers in Sweden.
  • Implantica has started to commercialize RefluxStop™ on a reimbursed basis in Italy and Spain based on local and regional hospital agreements.
  • Implantica successfully raised approximately SEK 600 million in a directed new share issue to speed up the commercialization of RefluxStop™ and to accelerate bringing our eHealth platform tecnology to the market.
  • Implantica is reinforcing its management with additional important core competencies to build an even stronger team supporting the Company's future growth.
  • RefluxStop™ achieves regulatory authorisation in New Zealand.

Significant events after the end of the period

  • Klinikum Friedrichshafen, a prominent anti-reflux center in Germany, successfully completes several surgeries with RefluxStop™.
  • Implantica appoints new team to head commercial operations with two highly experienced sales and marketing professionals joining the company.
  • Implantica strengthens its management team with a new VP Quality & Regulatory Affairs professional with over 20 years of global regulatory affairs experience.
  • Implantica incorporates wholly owned subsidiary in the US, Implantica Inc. and has filed a supplement to the pre-submission for RefluxStop™ with the FDA.
  • Implantica announces that it will perform a downstream merger with its holding company, Implantica MediSwiss AG.
  • The board has accepted a contribution of assets of EUR 120 million from the main shareholder to the reserves (without monetary compensation) and agreed to perform a stock split in the class B shares pending EGM decision on September 17.

First quarter financial summary        

  • Net sales amounted to TEUR 115 (76).
  • Operating loss (EBIT) increased to TEUR 2,968 (1,103).
  • Loss after tax amounted to TEUR 2,875 (1,144).
  • Basic and diluted loss per Class A share amounted to EUR 0.04 (0.03).
  • Liquid funds as at the end of the period amounted to MEUR 147

First six months financial summary 

  • Net sales amounted to TEUR 115 (76).
  • Operating loss (EBIT) increased to TEUR 5,247 (2,500).
  • Loss after tax amounted to TEUR 4,841 (2,396).
  • Basic and diluted loss per Class A share amounted to EUR 0.07 (0.05).

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

