Implantica publishes Interim Report Q2, January-June 2021
24 Aug, 2021, 07:25 BST
STOCKHOLM, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are very enthusiastic about the integration of the eHealth platform in our AppetiteControl™ device and this ground-breaking work fills the whole team with excitement."
Significant events in the second quarter of 2021
- RefluxStop™ is now being implemented at one of the largest hospitals in Europe, University Hospital AKH Vienna.
- Professor Schoppmann, one of Europe's leading antireflux surgeons, began operations with RefluxStop™ and is conducting a study with 25-30 reflux patients.
- In Sweden, which is Implantica's second home market, RefluxStop™ can be implanted with reimbursement by public healthcare. Discussions have been initiated with key centers in Sweden.
- Implantica has started to commercialize RefluxStop™ on a reimbursed basis in Italy and Spain based on local and regional hospital agreements.
- Implantica successfully raised approximately SEK 600 million in a directed new share issue to speed up the commercialization of RefluxStop™ and to accelerate bringing our eHealth platform tecnology to the market.
- Implantica is reinforcing its management with additional important core competencies to build an even stronger team supporting the Company's future growth.
- RefluxStop™ achieves regulatory authorisation in New Zealand.
Significant events after the end of the period
- Klinikum Friedrichshafen, a prominent anti-reflux center in Germany, successfully completes several surgeries with RefluxStop™.
- Implantica appoints new team to head commercial operations with two highly experienced sales and marketing professionals joining the company.
- Implantica strengthens its management team with a new VP Quality & Regulatory Affairs professional with over 20 years of global regulatory affairs experience.
- Implantica incorporates wholly owned subsidiary in the US, Implantica Inc. and has filed a supplement to the pre-submission for RefluxStop™ with the FDA.
- Implantica announces that it will perform a downstream merger with its holding company, Implantica MediSwiss AG.
- The board has accepted a contribution of assets of EUR 120 million from the main shareholder to the reserves (without monetary compensation) and agreed to perform a stock split in the class B shares pending EGM decision on September 17.
First quarter financial summary
- Net sales amounted to TEUR 115 (76).
- Operating loss (EBIT) increased to TEUR 2,968 (1,103).
- Loss after tax amounted to TEUR 2,875 (1,144).
- Basic and diluted loss per Class A share amounted to EUR 0.04 (0.03).
- Liquid funds as at the end of the period amounted to MEUR 147
First six months financial summary
- Net sales amounted to TEUR 115 (76).
- Operating loss (EBIT) increased to TEUR 5,247 (2,500).
- Loss after tax amounted to TEUR 4,841 (2,396).
- Basic and diluted loss per Class A share amounted to EUR 0.07 (0.05).
Implantica will hold a telephone conference on August 24 at 15:00 CEST
The presentation will be in English via an audiocast with teleconference:
Conference call dial-in:
- Sweden: +46 85-664 26 92
- United Kingdom: +44 3333 009264
- United States: +1-646-722-4903
Webcast:
Speakers:
- CEO Peter Forsell
- CFO Andreas Öhrnberg
- VP Operations & IR Nicole Pehrsson
For further information, please contact:
Nicole Pehrsson, Investor Relations
Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49
nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com
Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.
The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, +46 (0)8 528 00 399, info@fnca.se
The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on August 24, 2021 at 08:00 a.m. CEST.
About Implantica
Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/implantica/r/implantica-publishes-interim-report-q2--january-june-2021,c3401843
The following files are available for download:
|
implantica-interim-report-q2-jan-jun-21
|
https://mb.cision.com/Public/19732/3401843/8ab29586b639fdbd.pdf
|
implantica-publishes-interim-report-q2-jan-jun-21
SOURCE Implantica
Share this article