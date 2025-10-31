Implantica publishes Interim Report January - September 2025 (Q3)

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

RefluxStop® Nears FDA Approval - Strong Momentum Toward US Market Entry

Significant events in the third quarter of 2025

Received positive feedback from the FDA on the final PMA Module 3 submission

Expanded production by 10,000 RefluxStop® units, ensuring readiness for rapid U.S. scale-up following FDA approval

Built two new production tools, including one located in the U.S. to support local manufacturing

RefluxStop® generated exceptional enthusiasm at the 2025 American Foregut Society (AFS) Annual Meeting Hosted a standing-room only clinical panel of leading RefluxStop® experts highlighting outstanding pivotal study 5-year outcomes to over 100+ attendees Presented the largest real-world safety data to date - 602 patients from 22 centers across Europe - receiving strong engagement from U.S. surgeons



Significant events after the end of the period

Completed the 100-Day FDA meeting, providing clarity on final approval steps, confirming that the remaining PMA requirements for RefluxStop® are clear and addressable

FDA Bioresearch Monitoring (BIMO) inspections of Implantica and a study Site as well as inspections of Implantica's Quality System and the production facility for RefluxStop® concluded without major findings, as reported in the closing meetings

Financial summary third quarter 2025

Net sales increased 6% to TEUR 365 (344).

Adjusted gross margin amounted to 93% (97%).

Operating loss (EBIT) decreased to TEUR 4,432 (5,336).

Loss after tax decreased to TEUR 4,415 (6,444).

Basic and diluted loss per Class A share amounted to EUR 0.06 (0.09).

Cash and short-term investment as at the end of the period of MEUR 53.3.

First nine months

Net sales increased 3% to TEUR 1,543 (1,494).

Adjusted gross margin amounted to 94% (93%).

Operating loss (EBIT) decreased to TEUR 13,130 (18,292).

Loss after tax decreased to TEUR 12,627 (16,347).

Basic and diluted loss per Class A share amounted to EUR 0.18 (0.23).

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

