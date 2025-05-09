Implantica publishes Interim Report January - March 2025 (Q1)

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Global expansion of RefluxStop™

Significant events in the first quarter of 2025

Received positive feedback from U.S. FDA on our Clinical Module 2 Premarket Approval (PMA) application. FDA accepted Module 1 containing the quality systems and manufacturing information for RefluxStop™, and this module is now considered closed.

Results from the largest real-world RefluxStop™ study published, involving 79 patients for up to 17 months follow-up in Germany showing median improvement in quality of life questionnaire, GERD-HRQL of 100%

showing median improvement in quality of life questionnaire, GERD-HRQL of 100% World-leading and largest hospital in Spain , La Paz University Hospital in Madrid , performed their first RefluxStop™ surgeries

, La Paz University Hospital in , performed their first RefluxStop™ surgeries NHS Chelsea & Westminster Hospital hosted the first Gastrointestinal experts-focused RefluxStop™ educational meeting including 11 gastroenterologists

Significant events after the end of the period

New study published in Journal of Laparoendoscopic & Advanced Surgical Techniques by Dr. Elshafei from St. Elisabethen Hospital in Frankfurt, Germany showing all preoperative heartburn, regurgitation and swallowing difficulties were completely resolved with RefluxStop™

by Dr. Elshafei from St. Elisabethen Hospital in showing all preoperative heartburn, regurgitation and swallowing difficulties were completely resolved with RefluxStop™ An additional three new hospitals performed their first RefluxStop™ surgeries in Spain , totaling 15 centers of excellence offering the RefluxStop™ procedure in Spain within two years from launch

, totaling 15 centers of excellence offering the RefluxStop™ procedure in within two years from launch RCT kick-off meeting conducted with nine key opinion leaders in attendance, led by Prof. Schoppmann, the Principal Investigator of the randomized clinical trial of RefluxStop™ vs. Nissen fundoplication

Financial summary first quarter 2025

Net sales increased 25% to TEUR 745 (596)

Adjusted gross margin amounted to 97% (92%)

Operating loss (EBIT) decreased to TEUR 4,173 (7,087)

Loss after tax decreased to TEUR 2,764 (3,472)

Basic and diluted loss per Class A share amounted to EUR 0.04 (0.05)

(0.05) Cash and short-term investments as at the end of the period amounted to MEUR 60.3

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

