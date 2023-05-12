Implantica publishes Interim Report January - March 2023 (Q1)

Significant events in the first quarter of 2023           

  • RefluxStop™ is currently being launched in Scandinavia, with Ersta Hospital and Sundsvall Sjukhus in Sweden, the first centers committing to join our registry study.           
  • Validated clinical data collection continues for RefluxStop™ with AKH Vienna presenting their results on their first RefluxStop™ patients at the Finnish Gastro Days Congress in Helsinki.           
  • The first RefluxStop™ surgeries have been performed in Spain as we continue to prepare for the public tender process.           
  • Another major German Reflux Center, Klinikum Aschaffenburg, completed first RefluxStop cases and also signed up for the Registry study.          
  • The American Foregut Society (AFS) published a white paper outlining the steps of how acid reflux develops, which further reflects the core RefluxStop™ treatment principles.           
  • Ethics Committee approval of the registry study has been achieved in Switzerland with Inselspital Bern and Hirslanden Klinik Beau-Site joining the study.          
  • Successfully completed ISO 13485 and MDSAP recertifications.

Significant events after the end of the period           

  • The first RefluxStop procedures were performed in Italy at two centers: Ospedale Buon Consiglio Fatebenefratelli in Napoli by Prof. Renzi and IRCCS Ospedale Galeazzi - Sant'Ambrogio in Milan by Prof. Bona, joined by Prof. Bonavina, president of the European Foregut Society.           
  • The 100th RefluxStop procedure was completed in a single center at Klinikum Friedrichshafen, a leading anti-reflux Center of Excellence in Germany.           
  • Followed by approval in Switzerland, RefluxStop Registry Study (ReStore) has now also been approved in Germany.           
  • Dr. med. Borbély from InselSpital, Switzerland's largest University hospital, presented his successful RefluxStop 3-year results at SAGES (Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons) conference in Montreal, Canada. He concluded that the excellent data from the CE mark study could be replicated in a real-world setting.          
  • The RefluxStop cost-effectiveness analysis comparing RefluxStop™ against PPIs, Fundoplication and Magnetic Sphincter Augmentation results are now published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Medical Economics well known for covering economic assessments of novel therapeutic and medical device interventions.           
  • Implantica has been selected as one of 50 Admired Companies to Watch 2023 by CIO Bulletin.

Financial summary first quarter 2023           

  • Net sales increased 55% to TEUR 307 (198).           
  • Adjusted gross margin amounted to 95% (95%).           
  • Operating loss (EBIT) increased to TEUR 4,870 (4,411).           
  • Loss after tax amounted to TEUR 4,758 (4,888).           
  • Basic and diluted loss per Class A share amounted to EUR 0.07 (0.07).           
  • Cash as at the end of the period amounted to MEUR 102.3.

Implantica will hold a telephone conference on May 12 at 15:00 CEST.

Implantica will hold a teleconference with Peter Forsell (CEO), Andreas Öhrnberg (CFO) and Nicole Pehrsson (Chief Corporate Affairs Officer & Investor Relations). Please see dial-in details below to join the conference:
Webcast

https://ir.financialhearings.com/implantica-q1-2023

Dial-in number (toll free)           

  • SE: +46 850 516 386
  • UK: +44 203 198 4884
  • US: +1 412 317 6300

(Pin code: 9354290#)

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

