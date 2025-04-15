Implantica publishes Annual Report 2024

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ), a med-tech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, is publishing its annual report for the fiscal year 2024. The annual report is now available on the company's website.

"Today, we are proud to report that RefluxStop™ has achieved a crucial milestone in transforming the lives of now more than 1'200 patients treated by 45 world-leading European Anti-Reflux Surgeons at top reflux centers from Germany, Switzerland, UK, Italy, Spain, Austria, Norway, and Sweden, and an additional very interested 100+ surgeons from the U.S. eagerly waiting to join forces once the product becomes available. U.S. prelaunch activities are ongoing with U.S. cost/benefit analysis, preparation of RefluxStop® dossier for U.S. Payers and identification of 40 U.S. hospitals for initial launch," says Dr. Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

