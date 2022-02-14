Implantica presents the fourth quarter 2021 on February 18 at 15:00 CET
14 Feb, 2022, 07:48 GMT
STOCKHOLM, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ) invites investors to a presentation of the fourth quarter 2021 at 15:00 CET on February 18. The interim report for the fourth quarter will be published at 8:00 a.m. CET on the same day.
The presentation will be in English via an audiocast with teleconference:
Conference call dial-in:
- Sweden: +46 8 505 583 75
- United Kingdom: +44 3333 009270
- United States: +1-646-722-4957
Webcast:
Speakers:
- CEO Peter Forsell
- CFO Andreas Öhrnberg
- VP Operations & IR Nicole Pehrsson
For further information, please contact:
Nicole Pehrsson, Investor Relations
Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49
nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com
Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.
The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, +46 (0)8 528 00 399, info@fnca.se
The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on February 14, 2022 at 08:30 a.m. CET.
About Implantica
Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.
