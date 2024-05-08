Implantica presents the first quarter 2024 on May 15 at 15:00 CEST

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ) invites investors to a presentation of the first quarter 2024 at 15:00 CEST on May 15. The interim report for the first quarter will be published at 8:00 a.m. CEST on the same day.

The presentation will be in English via an audiocast with teleconference:

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the following link:       

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration, you will be provided the phone number and a conference ID to access the conference.      

Speakers:       

  • CEO Peter Forsell     
  • CFO Andreas Öhrnberg  
  • Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Nicole Pehrsson

For further information, please contact:
Nicole Pehrsson, Investor Relations
Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49
nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on May 8, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. CEST.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

