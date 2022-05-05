Implantica presents the first quarter 2022 on May 11 at 15:00 CEST
05 May, 2022, 12:15 BST
STOCKHOLM, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ) invites investors to a presentation of the first quarter 2022 at 15:00 CEST on May 11. The interim report for the first quarter will be published at 8:00 a.m. CEST on the same day.
The presentation will be in English via an audiocast with teleconference:
Conference call dial-in:
- Sweden: +46 8 505 583 66
- United Kingdom: +44 3333 009265
- United States: +1-646-722-4904
Webcast:
Speakers:
- CEO Peter Forsell
- CFO Andreas Öhrnberg
- VP Operations & IR Nicole Pehrsson
For further information, please contact:
Nicole Pehrsson, Investor Relations
Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49
nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com
Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.
The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, +46 (0)8 528 00 399, info@fnca.se
The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on May 5, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. CEST.
About Implantica
Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.
