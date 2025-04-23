Implantica opens a new RefluxStop™ center in a new region of Spain, addressing the fast-growing demand

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of introducing advanced technology into the body, including the unique device RefluxStop™ for the treatment of acid reflux, a treatment field with 1 billion sufferers, announces another Center of Excellence in Spain to offer RefluxStop™, H. Univ. Marqués de Valdecilla, in Cantabria region in Spain.

The leading surgeon, Dra. Sonia Castanedo, recently performed the first RefluxStop™ procedures at H. Univ. Marqués de Valdecilla in Santander, Cantabria, Spain. Dra. Castanedo was supported by Dra. Marisol Trugeda and Surgery Manager, Dr. Juan Carlos Rodríguez San Juan.

H. Univ. Marqués de Valdecilla is the flagship hospital of Cantabria, situated in northern Spain. The hospital was founded nearly 100 years ago and today is a leading center for research focused on innovative new therapies like RefluxStop™.

Dra. Castanedo says, "The RefluxStop™ procedure makes a durable surgical treatment for GERD available to a whole new group of patients who were previously not candidates for traditional anti-reflux surgery. The published results of the RefluxStop™ procedure are extraordinary, and I have experienced them firsthand now. Many of my patients have struggled with severe GERD, which has become a really punishing disease. It's really great to finally have a surgical treatment I can offer to my patients in the Cantabria region."

CEO and founder of Implantica, Dr. Peter Forsell, says, "It's truly promising to see the quickly growing demand for RefluxStop™ from leading surgeons such as Dra. Castanedo and the team at H. Univ. Marqués de Valdecilla. As a surgeon myself, I support her drive to answer the urgent call for a surgical procedure that works for these patients, who have had too few treatment options for too many years."

Dr. Forsell continues, "Approximately 15% of the adult population in Spain suffers from GERD1 and for about 40% of them, medication won't stop the painful symptoms of the disease.2 This leaves a massive need for a well working surgical treatment, which until now was only available to a select few GERD patients. RefluxStop™ does not encircle the food passageway thus making it available to countless more GERD patients who need relief. I can't wait to see how this makes a difference for patients in Cantabria and beyond."

Ponce J, Vegazo O, Beltrán B, Jiménez J, Zapardiel J, Calle D, Piqué JM; Iberge Study Group. Prevalence of gastro-oesophageal reflux disease in Spain and associated factors. Aliment Pharmacol Ther. 2006 Jan 1 ;23(1):175-84. doi: 10.1111/j.1365-2036.2006.02733.x. PMID: 16393295. 1. Kahrilas PJ, Boeckxstaens G, Smout AJ. Management of the patient with incomplete response to PPI therapy. Best Pract Res Clin Gastroenterol. 2013 Jun;27(3):401-14. doi: 10.1016/j.bpg.2013.06.005. PMID: 23998978; PMCID: PMC3761380.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB).

Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop™

RefluxStop™ is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Longer established surgical options for GORD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower oesophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStop™ device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower oesophageal sphincter in its original, natural position.

The RefluxStop™ mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

