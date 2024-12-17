Implantica deepens market penetration in Italy with the addition of the ninth RefluxStop™ Center of Excellence and several lined up to start near-term

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of introducing advanced technology into the body, including the unique device RefluxStop™ for the treatment of acid reflux, a treatment field with 1 billion sufferers, announces the first RefluxStop™ procedures were completed this month by Dr Günther Sitzmann, head of General Surgery Department at Ospedale di Brunico, part of Azienda Sanitaria dell'Alto Adige, Brunico, Italy.

Dr. Sitzmann at Ospedale di Brunico performed the procedure on two patients, and both have recovered well. He was supported by Prof. Dr. med. Moustafa Elshafei of Nordwest Hospital Frankfurt, Germany. Based on this success, two more cases are already planned for January 2025.

Dr. Sitzmann says, "It's exciting to be at the start of a revolution in the surgical treatment of GERD with RefluxStop™ leading the way. With RefluxStop™, I can offer the benefits of a durable surgical treatment to many more chronic GERD patients looking for an innovative solution to minimize their side effects and significantly improve their quality of life. This is sure to have a significant positive impact on the lives of GERD patients in our Dolomite Mountain community."

The demand for RefluxStop™ continues with Ospedale di Brunico the ninth leading anti-reflux hospital in Italy to offer the RefluxStop™ procedure. Several new centers are lined up to get started in the coming months. RefluxStop™ has been performed in over 1000 patients across Europe, as top foregut surgeons turn to this innovative technology to help their chronic GERD patients.

The inventor of RefluxStop™ and founder and CEO of Implantica, Dr. Peter Forsell, says, "We're proud to partner with Dr. Sitzmann of the esteemed Ospedale di Brunico as he seeks the most advanced treatments to offer GERD patients." Dr. Forsell goes on to say, "Estimates show around 11 million people in Italy suffer from GERD, costing hundreds of millions of Euros to the healthcare system along with immeasurable negative impact on the lives of patients. I believe RefluxStop™ has the potential to drive a significant change in the surgical treatment of GERD for these patients and for generations to come."

The RefluxStop™ procedure addresses the root cause of GERD by restoring the natural anatomy and physiology of the body. The unique mechanism of action of RefluxStop™ allows the surgeon to restore the anti-reflux barrier without encircling the food passageway, thus making a surgical solution for GERD available to countless patients who may not have been candidates for traditional surgical GERD procedures.

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49

nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on December 17, 2024, at 08:30 a.m. (CET).

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop™

RefluxStop™ is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Longer established surgical options for GORD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower oesophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStop™ device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower oesophageal sphincter in its original, natural position.

The RefluxStop™ mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

Newsroom

https://www.implantica.com/media/media-kit

Community

https://ch.linkedin.com/company/implantica

https://www.twitter.com/implantica

Media Contact:

Implantica AG

Juanita Eberhart, VP Marketing & Advocacy

M: +1 925-381-4581

juanita.eberhart@implantica.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/implantica/r/implantica-deepens-market-penetration-in-italy-with-the-addition-of-the-ninth-refluxstop--center-of-,c4083209

The following files are available for download: