Implantica announces two new RefluxStop™ University Hospitals in Spain, leading to 10 active centers and many more to join soon

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of introducing advanced technology into the body, including the unique device RefluxStop™ for the treatment of acid reflux, a treatment field with 1 billion sufferers, announces the completion of the onboarding of two new University Hospitals in Spain earlier this month, resulting in a total of ten leading RefluxStop™ Centers of Excellence in Spain.

The leading foregut surgeon, Dr. Mar Viana Miguel, at the Hospital Universitario Burgos in Castilla y León, the largest region of Spain, successfully performed RefluxStop™ procedures earlier this month.

Dr. Viana says, "We are waking up to a new era of surgical treatment for GERD with the introduction of RefluxStop, and it's very exciting. Many of my GERD patients were not candidates for the traditional surgical treatments of the past and had the added burden of not responding well to medication for GERD. I am very impressed with the long-term results of the highly regarded 5-year RefluxStop CE mark clinical study. Now, I can offer my patients a new and proven option to treat their painful GERD symptoms with the innovative RefluxStop™ procedure. I can't wait for my patients to experience the positive impact on their lives."

Another leading University hospital, the Universitario Santa Lucia Hospital, also joins the growing list of Spanish RefluxStop™ Centers of Excellence. Dr. Inmaulada Navarro, a highly esteemed foregut surgeon, performed these first cases in the Murcia region, where the Hospital is located.

Dr. Navarro says, "I wish to thank the Esofagogastric Unit managers at my leading university hospital who have embraced this new technology with our common goal of offering our GERD patients the benefits of a durable surgical treatment that has been well-tested in more than 1000 patients with excellent results in leading European countries including Spain. It's exciting to think of what this can mean for my GERD patients who don't respond to PPIs and aren't candidates for the traditional GERD surgical treatments of the past."

The inventor of RefluxStop™, Dr. Peter Forsell, also the founder and CEO of Implantica, says, "Estimates show about 15% of the adult population in Spain is impacted by GERD1 driving countless prescriptions for anti-reflux medication. We're honored to see tremendous acceptance and recognition of our groundbreaking RefluxStop™ technology in Spain and are truly thrilled about our partnership with esteemed surgeons like Dr. Navarro and Dr. Viana. We are looking forward to train many more Spanish hospitals already in line to start with RefluxStop, who together with surgeons across Europe are eagerly waiting to join the increasing number of users to bring the RefluxStop™ procedure to millions of GERD patients who deserve a great treatment." Dr. Forsell continues, "I believe RefluxStop™ could transform the way GERD is treated for an entire generation in Spain and beyond, and we cannot wait to see that become a reality very soon!"

1 Ponce J, Vegazo O, Beltrán B, Jiménez J, Zapardiel J, Calle D, Piqué JM; Iberge Study Group. Prevalence of gastro-oesophageal reflux disease in Spain and associated factors. Aliment Pharmacol Ther. 2006 Jan 1;23(1):175-84. doi: 10.1111/j.1365-2036.2006.02733.x. PMID: 16393295.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop™

RefluxStop™ is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Longer established surgical options for GORD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower oesophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStop™ device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower oesophageal sphincter in its original, natural position.

The RefluxStop™ mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

