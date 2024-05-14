Implantica announces the eighth RefluxStop™ center of excellence in Italy

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, welcomes a new hospital performing the RefluxStop™ procedure in Italy, Azienda Ospedaliera Universitaria Policlinico Paolo Giaccone.

In late March 2024, Prof. Antonio Agrusa, supported by Prof. Sebastiano Bonventre and Prof. Giorgio Romano, performed four RefluxStop™ procedures at the Azienda Ospedaliera Universitaria Policlinico "Paolo Giaccone" in Palermo, Sicily.

All four patients have recovered from surgery and are experiencing relief from the relentless symptoms of chronic GERD without PPI medication.

Prof. Agrusa offered, "I am proud to lead the way to a new standard in the surgical treatment of GERD for patients in Sicily. Since RefluxStop™ does not encircle the food passageway, I can offer it to many more patients than the previous surgical treatments for GERD. Patients appreciate the idea of simply restoring the body's natural anatomy with RefluxStop™ and going on with their lives."

Prof. Bonventre agrees, "The RefluxStop procedure offers my patients a chance to live without the painful symptoms of GERD, especially those who have already tried a host of other treatments such as lifestyle changes and PPI medications that have offered little to no improvement. Some 40% of patients don't respond to PPIs so this is a very common issue. It's deeply rewarding to finally have a surgical option for this massive group."

"The low incidence of side effects is a critical factor when choosing a surgical treatment for GERD," says Prof. Romano. "Our recent RefluxStop patients experienced a much lower incidence of bloating and dysphagia compared to traditional GERD surgical treatments. RefluxStop has high potential to provide a better patient experience."

The Extraordinary Commissioner of the Policlinic Giaccone, Maria Grazia Furnari, comments: "The university hospital establishes itself once again as a center of excellence, guaranteeing the pursuit of the objectives of efficiency and effectiveness of both healthcare and teaching and research activities. The strategic management supports the implementation of new techniques and innovative technologies, such as RefluxStop therapy, in awareness of the important healthcare implications. All this is made possible thanks to expert professionals capable of giving increasingly qualified answers to their patients." quoted from the recent hospital announcement (reflusso.pdf; policlinico.pa.it).

Implantica CEO and founder Dr. Peter Forsell says, "A 2021 cross-sectional study in Italy found that over 27% of the adult population suffered symptoms of GERD². It's a widespread disease that can place a serious burden on patients, and a new surgical option is needed now."

Dr. Forsell adds, "We are proud to support the A.O.U. Policlinico Paolo Giaccone and Profs. Agrusa, Bonventre, and Romano in bringing RefluxStop™ to their patients. With the addition of Policlinico Giaccone, we now have more than 25 RefluxStop™ centers across Europe and dozens more in the evaluation phase, a testament to the rapidly growing demand for this cutting-edge GERD treatment."

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop™

RefluxStop™ is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Longer established surgical options for GERD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower esophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStop device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower esophageal sphincter in its original, natural position.

The RefluxStop™ mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

