Implantica Announces RefluxStop Launch in Spain

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ), a MedTech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, announces today that the first two RefluxStop™ procedures to treat acid reflux have been performed at the Hospital Universitario Getafe in Spain on January 24, 2023.

The procedures were performed by Dr. Alberto Hernández, Specialist in General Surgery and Digestive Disorders, under the supervision of Prof. Juan Carlos Ruiz de Adana, Head of the Esophagogastric and Bariatric Department, a well-recognized surgery center. Both patients are doing well and were discharged the next afternoon.

"It has been a pleasure to implement the new RefluxStop technique at the Hospital Universitario Getafe, which allows a new option for the treatment of gastro-oesophageal reflux patients" says Prof. Ruiz de Adana

"The new technique [RefluxStop] shortens postoperative functional recovery and especially benefits patients with reflux who have esophageal motor disorders, where the classic surgical technique (Nissen fundoplication) has more side effects in the short and medium term. The first results indicate that RefluxStop can cure reflux in 95% of cases without the need for medication. Likewise, it improves reflux control and reduces difficulty swallowing in the medium-long term. As a consequence, in these patients sick leave is shortened and medical follow-up is reduced (review visits, diagnostic tests, reinterventions, pharmacological treatment, etc.)," as quoted translated from the press release of Hospital Universitario Getafe on February 28th.

"We are proud to accomplish this milestone for RefluxStop, as the beginning of a strong territorial business expansion in key European markets in 2023. Many thanks to Prof. Ruiz de Adana and Dr. Alberto Hernández, leading experts from one of Spain's most prominent anti-reflux centers, at the forefront of providing superior acid reflux treatment in Spain. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and helping improve patients' quality of life," says Dr. Peter Forsell, Founder & CEO of Implantica.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

RefluxStop™

https://www.implantica.com/im-refluxstop/patients/gastrointestinal/

