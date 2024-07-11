Implantica announces new health-economics data publication showing RefluxStop™'s superior cost-effectiveness for the Swiss healthcare system

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of introducing advanced technology into the body, reports the study, "Analysis of Cost-Effectiveness in Switzerland for a New Implantable Device to Treat Chronic Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease," was published recently by the Journal of Medical Economics1.

The comprehensive health economic analysis published in this study found that RefluxStop™ is highly likely to be a cost-effective treatment for GERD in Switzerland against Nissen fundoplication, Magnetic Sphincter Augmentation (LINX System) and PPI-based medical management. Higher improvement of patient's quality of life (Quality Adjusted Year Life (QALY)) scores and lower costs were achieved by RefluxStop™ compared to Nissen fundoplication and the LINX system. The data was published in The Journal of Medical Economics, which serves an international audience and publishes rigorously peer-reviewed economic assessments of novel therapeutic and device interventions.

The study authors represent a partnership between the York Health Economics Consortium, UK and leading reflux centers of excellence in Switzerland, including Dr. med. Yves Borbély, Department of Visceral Surgery and Medicine, Inselspital Bern University Hospital, Switzerland, and Prof. Dr. med. Joerg Zehetner, Department of Visceral Surgery, Swiss1Chirurgie, Hirslanden Klinik Beau-Site Switzerland.

Implantica Founder and CEO, Dr. Peter Forsell says, "We are grateful to the distinguished and independent surgeons who chose to research the economic impact of the RefluxStop™ procedure. An estimated 993,000 people suffer from reflux disease in Switzerland with a total cost of CHF 230 million per year.2 We're proud to answer the urgent call to provide an innovative solution to reduce the significant economic burden of this disease."

References:

Harper S, Kartha M, Mealing S, Borbély YM, Zehetner J. Cost-effectiveness of the RefluxStop device for management of refractory gastroesophageal reflux disease in Switzerland . J Med Econ. 2024 Jan-Dec;27(1):805-815. doi: 10.1080/13696998.2024.2362564. Epub 2024 Jun 18. PMID: 38820006. Schwenkglenks M, Marbet UA, Szucs TD. Epidemiology and costs of gastroesophageal reflux disease in Switzerland : a population-based study. Soz Praventivmed. 2004;49(1):51-61. Doi: 10.1007/s00038-003-2090-y. PMID: 15040129

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49

nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on July 11, 2024, at 08:00 a.m. (CET).

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop™

RefluxStop™ is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Longer established surgical options for GORD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower oesophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStop™ device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower oesophageal sphincter in its original, natural position.

The RefluxStop™ mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

Newsroom

https://www.implantica.com/media/media-kit

Community

https://ch.linkedin.com/company/implantica

https://www.twitter.com/implantica

Media Contact:

Implantica AG

Juanita Eberhart, VP Marketing & Advocacy

M: +1 925-381-4581

juanita.eberhart@implantica.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/implantica/r/implantica-announces-new-health-economics-data-publication-showing-refluxstop-s-superior-cost-effect,c4013799

The following files are available for download: