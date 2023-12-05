Implantica announces live surgery with RefluxStop™ attended by nearly 2'000 surgeons and streamed by up to 100'000 online

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ), a medtech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, announces that the RefluxStop™ procedure was included in a live surgical demonstration at the 34th Congress of Digestive System Surgery in Rome, Italy, where nearly 90'000 were international viewers.

Prof. Luigi Bonavina, President of the European Foregut Society, moderated the live RefluxStop™ surgery with nearly 2'000 surgeons in the auditorium and live streamed by up to a hundred thousand viewers. The procedure was successfully performed by Prof. Davide Bona at IRCCS Galeazzi Hospital in Milan joined by Dr. Alberto Aiolfi, demonstrating how this unique innovative procedure treats GERD by correcting the body's natural physiology.

Prof. Bonavina said, "It is inspiring to see the emergence of a new anti-reflux surgical solution, RefluxStop™, that has been tested in more than 600 patients across Europe with very promising results. I think its simple design and unique approach to treating GERD by restoring the natural anatomy instead of constricting or encircling the esophagus done in traditional techniques, offers a novel way of treating a hugely underserved patient population that is seeking a long-term solution to their severe acid reflux issues. It was a real pleasure to join Prof. Bona and Dr. Aiolfi in successfully performing the Live RefluxStop™ procedure."

Dr. Peter Forsell, CEO and founder of Implantica said, "It was a privilege to see the large audience viewing the RefluxStop™ live surgery moderated by Prof Bonavina. This immense viewership emphasizes the growing high level of interest in the RefluxStop™ therapy from the wider community of European and international surgeons. It also underscores the urgent need for innovative solutions to treat acid reflux, a disease inflicting 1 billion people across the world. I sincerely thank Prof. Bona, Prof. Bonavina, and Dr. Aiolfi for sharing their expertise with this important audience and showcasing the RefluxStop™ procedure at this extraordinary event."

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop™

RefluxStop™ is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Longer established surgical options for GERD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower esophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStop device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower esophageal sphincter in its original, natural position. The RefluxStop™ mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

