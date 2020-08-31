Implantica announces its intention to launch an initial public offering of Swedish Depository Receipts on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURE. PLEASE READ "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG[1] ("Implantica" or the "Company"), a medtech group with operations within the implantable medical device and eHealth markets, today announces its intention to launch an initial public offering of Swedish Depository Receipts ("SDRs") on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm. The offering is expected to include new SDRs, representing newly issued Class A shares in Implantica (the "Offering"). Swedbank Robur Ny Teknik, Handelsbanken Fonder, TIN Fonder, Skandia and Nordea Asset Management (together the "Cornerstone Investors") have undertaken to subscribe for SDRs corresponding to a total value of SEK 800 million.

The Offering in brief:

The Offering is expected to be conducted at a fixed price of SEK 65.00 per SDR, corresponding to a total market value of the Company's shares of approximately SEK 2,925 million prior to the Offering.

per SDR, corresponding to a total market value of the Company's shares of approximately prior to the Offering. One (1) SDR represents one (1) underlying Class A share in the Company. The Company has two share classes, Class A and Class B shares.

The Offering includes new SDRs, representing newly issued Class A shares, that is expected to generate approximately SEK 1,100 million in proceeds to the Company before deduction of costs relating to the Offering.

in proceeds to the Company before deduction of costs relating to the Offering. In order to cover a potential overallotment in connection with the Offering, the Company has, at the request of the Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner, committed to issue additional new SDRs, corresponding to a maximum of 15 percent of the number of SDRs in the Offering (the " Overallotment Option ").

"). Provided that the Overallotment Option is exercised in full, the Offering is expected to amount to approximately SEK 1,265 million , corresponding to approximately 30.2 percent of the share capital and 17.8 percent of the votes in the Company after the Offering.

, corresponding to approximately 30.2 percent of the share capital and 17.8 percent of the votes in the Company after the Offering. Prior to the Offering, the five Cornerstone Investors have undertaken to subscribe for SDRs under certain conditions, and at the same price as other investors, corresponding to a total value of SEK 800 million or approximately 63 percent of the Offering, including the Overallotment Option. The five Cornerstone Investors' commitments are distributed as follows:

or approximately 63 percent of the Offering, including the Overallotment Option. The five Cornerstone Investors' commitments are distributed as follows: Swedbank Robur Ny Teknik: SEK 250 million



Handelsbanken Fonder on behalf of managed funds: SEK 200 million



TIN Fonder: SEK 150 million



Skandia: SEK 100 million



Nordea Asset Management on behalf of, amongst others, the fund Nordea Innovation Stars: SEK 100 million

Full terms and conditions for the Offering will be available in a prospectus, which is expected to be published on or about 7 September 2020 .

. The Offering is directed to institutional investors in Sweden and internationally as well as to the general public in Sweden .

and internationally as well as to the general public in . First day of trading in the Company's SDRs on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth market is expected to commence on or about 21 September 2020 .

About Implantica and background to the Offering

Implantica is a medtech group with operations within the implantable medical device and eHealth markets. The Company's lead product RefluxStopTM is a passive CE-marked implant for prevention of gastroesophageal reflux. Current surgical gastroesophageal reflux disease ("GERD") treatments function by compressing the food passageway, giving rise to various adverse complications. RefluxStopTM has a completely different design thesis, which achieves better results without the complications associated with existing surgical GERD treatments. The Company believes RefluxStopTM has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in GERD treatments. In addition to

RefluxStopTM, the Company has an extensive product pipeline that is expected to further support Implantica's growth in the coming years.

The Group was founded in 2015 by Dr. Peter Forsell, principal shareholder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), by injecting two platform technologies at cost as well as products and patents. It took eight years to develop the platform technologies, the wireless energising and eHealth platforms, and after scanning the whole body for suitable product applications, a large patent portfolio of over 1,000 patent cases was created. During a three-year period over 70 engineers analysed over 300 individual inventions, conducting market and product analysis and prototyping to select 40 viable implant product candidates. This brings a platform for further long-term growth potential, however, in addition to the commercialisation of RefluxStopTM, which is already on the market, the company is strictly focusing on launching three more products, UriControl®, UriRestore® and AppetiteControl™.

At their previous company, Dr. Forsell and Stephan Siegenthaler, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, were co-founders and executive management members of Obtech Medical AG ("Obtech") that brought the Swedish Adjustable Gastric Band ("SAGB") - an innovative gastric band developed by Dr. Forsell - to market. In 2002 Obtech was sold to Johnson & Johnson for CHF 175 million before US FDA approval. Since the sale of Obtech, Dr. Forsell has injected over EUR 85.4 million in Implantica.

Implantica's board of directors believes the Company has a promising future with the CE-marked RefluxStopTM under commercialization, an attractive product pipeline and substantial revenue potential.

To successfully commercialize RefluxStopTM as well as further develop and commercialize UriControl®, UriRestore® and AppetiteControlTM, the board of directors views the Offering as the logical next step to further support the Company's strategy and development. The board of directors believes that the initial public offering of Implantica's SDRs on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market will, amongst other things:

finance Implantica's further growth;

broaden and strengthen Implantica's shareholder base and offer a liquid market for its SDRs; and

strengthen Implantica's recognition and brand among patients, surgeons, investors and the sector in general.

Dr. Peter Forsell, CEO, Founder and principal shareholder, comments:

"We are happy to announce the intended listing of Implantica on Nasdaq First North Premier and are pleased to announce the strong support of the cornerstone investors. This is an important milestone for the Group and will provide us with a great platform to reach our goals. Based on superior clinical trial results, our first product RefluxStop™ is a potential paradigm shift in acid reflux treatment, a condition impacting 17% of the European population on a weekly basis. RefluxStop™ restores natural anatomy and avoids many of the side-effects common in current treatments and is under commercialisation."

Liselott Kilaas, Chairman of the Board, comments:

"Implantica has a very experienced and dedicated leadership team and innovative and very promising medical products and solutions based on years of research and experience. We have ambitious plans for the company's future, and the money raised from this listing will help us ramp up our efforts to get these products to the market where they can make a substantial difference to people in need."

Prospectus and application forms

A prospectus, containing complete terms and conditions of the Offering is expected to be made public on or about 7 September 2020 on Implantica's website (www.Implantica.com) and Pareto Securities' website (www.paretosec.com). Application forms will be made available on Pareto Securities' website when the subscription period has commenced. Applications can also be made through the Aktieinvest's website (www.aktieinvest.se ) and Avanza's website (www.avanza.se).

Advisors

Pareto Securities is the Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner in the Offering. Baker McKenzie is the legal advisor to Implantica as to Swedish and Swiss law and Roschier is the legal advisor to Pareto Securities in the Offering.

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Investor Relations, Implantica

Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49

E-mail: nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

