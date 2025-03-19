Implantica announces further expansion of RefluxStop™ centers of excellence and patient access in Spain

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of introducing advanced technology into the body, including the unique device RefluxStop™ for the treatment of acid reflux, a treatment field with 1 billion sufferers, announces that the RefluxStop™ procedure is now being performed at the Hospital Vithas 9 de Octubre, in Valencia, Spain.

The prestigious Hospital Vithas 9 de Octubre is well known for its Digestive Endoscopy Unit and embracing innovative technology. Dr. Barrasa, who performed the hospital's first Refluxstop™ procedure recently says, "I want to thank the surgical team who were critical to the success of this innovative procedure. There is much demand for RefluxStop in our Valencia region and the rest of Spain; we have a massive unmet need for a surgical solution with fewer side effects. The RefluxStop procedure's unique mechanism of action limits these uncomfortable post-surgical symptoms, which differentiates it from the past's anti-reflux surgeries."

Dr. Peter Forsell, inventor of RefluxStop™, CEO and founder of Implantica, says, "We are pleased to see Dr. Barrasa and his team's drive to advance outcomes for their GERD patients. As the proportion of patients with GERD increases across all age groups¹, more patients are actively seeking surgical treatment, as long-term PPI use is shown to have serious side-effects. The Hospital Vithas 9 de Octubre is among the leaders in innovative GERD treatment, and we are proud to be associated with surgeons like Dr. Barrasa. Now, with 13 leading RefluxStop™ centers in Spain and counting, we look forward to seeing how RefluxStop™ will transform GERD patient-outcomes across regions of Spain."

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop™

RefluxStop™ is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Longer established surgical options for GORD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower oesophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStop™ device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower oesophageal sphincter in its original, natural position.

The RefluxStop™ mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

