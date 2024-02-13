Implantica announces first RefluxStop™ public tender win, paving the way for permanent reimbursement in Italy

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, announces that Hospital Santa Croce of Moncalieri, Turin, Regione Piemonte, Italy, has won the first-ever public tender for RefluxStop™.

Dr Gabriele Pozzo, Head of General Surgery at Ospedale Santa Croce of Moncalieri, Turin, successfully performed three RefluxStop™ procedures in Dec 2023. All three patients are now well recovered. His hospital has also succeeded in winning a public tender under which the hospital will be funded for the full list price for each RefluxStop™ by the public healthcare system.

Dr. Gabriele Pozzo says, "The RefluxStop procedure represents a new frontier in the surgical treatment of GERD. I'm so proud of our team at Ospedale Santa Croce of Moncalieri and how we came together to bring this innovative solution to our GERD patients."

Dr. Pozzo continues, "The recent approval of the three-year public tender for RefluxStop™ devices is a huge accomplishment for us to bring this unique treatment to our hospital in Italy. This tender will allow us to get more than 30 devices from the public healthcare system, enabling us to help many severe GERD patients significantly improve their quality of life."

Implantica founder and CEO Dr. Peter Forsell says, "We are absolutely thrilled to have seen the approval of the first-ever RefluxStop™ public tender in Italy. This three-year public tender provides coverage of the full cost for 30 RefluxStop™ devices, but more importantly, it is an absolute key milestone paving the way for wider reimbursement approvals in key regions in Italy and creating a platform for expanding to more countries in the EU. This public tender clearly shows that RefluxStop™ treatment is starting to get acceptance in public healthcare systems. With the continued outstanding clinical outcomes of RefluxStop™, we look forward to seeing several more similar positive public tender or funding approvals across Italy and other key markets in the near future. We congratulate Dr. Gabriele Pozzo and his hospital staff in Turin, Italy, for their successful efforts in achieving this key milestone."

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop™

RefluxStop™ is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions.

Longer established surgical options for GERD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower esophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStop device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower esophageal sphincter in its original, natural position. The RefluxStop™ mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

