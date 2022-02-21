Implantica announces filing of comprehensive eHealth patent applications for its platform technology

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ), an emerging and fast growing med-tech company that is pioneering innovative solutions to treat chronic health conditions with smart implants, today announces that it has concluded an extensive eHealth patent filing that exceeded 25,000 pages, the culmination of a full year's work of Implantica's team and patent attorneys. The filing encompasses 59 new patent applications focused on Implantica's eHealth platform and a broad range of applications.

This comprehensive filing represents a considerable strengthening and term-extension of Implantica's patent protection. The patent applications will provide fundamental coverage for the eHealth platform in general and extend the scope and term of the patent protection for the pipeline products. This landmark filing will - in the years to come - be divided into several hundred individual patent applications, building patent protection for the platform and the pipeline products as the development progresses. The largest eHealth application comprised 1,950 pages and consisted of 596 pages of drawings, which is approximately 100-fold the size of a standard patent. During 2021, Implantica validated 824 issued patents in total in various countries.

"Implantica has designed its eHealth platform to be in the forefront of the eHealth revolution with the possibility to change treatment on distance thereby saving costs for society. With this impressive one-year patent work, we will have the possibility to maintain that eHealth advantage in the marketplace or license technology to other companies. Such systematic and advanced patent work builds the foundation of a successful long-term business. We are building the platform for an incredible business potential going forward and changing the treatment landscape for patients," said Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech company dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB).

