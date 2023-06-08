Implantica Announces Completion of First RefluxStop™ procedures by the President of the European Foregut Society

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ), a medtech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, announces today that the world-renowned anti-reflux surgeon, Professor Luigi Bonavina from IRCCS Policlinico San Donato Hospital in Milan, Italy completed his first two RefluxStop™ procedures recently.

Professor Bonavina is the Head of the University General Surgery Unit and Esophageal Center at San Donato Hospital, and Professor of surgery at the University of Milan. He is the current President of the European Foregut Society (EFS) and also the Italian Association of Esophageal Research (AIRES).

"The procedures went exceptionally well. We were honored to host in our operating rooms Dr. Peter Forsell, a visionary surgeon and the entrepreneur behind this breakthrough surgical technology. We are excited to be at the forefront of implementing novel treatment methods, and RefluxStop's unique approach to restore natural anatomy offers great hope for the larger medical and patient communities," says Prof. Bonavina.

"In Italy, about 20% of the population suffers from gastroesophageal reflux disease and few of these patients are aware that there are surgical treatment solutions available. Many patients continue to be inadequately treated with long-term medication or traditional surgical methods with unsatisfactory symptom relief. This must change soon. It is important that surgeons are offering disruptive treatment solutions with such encouraging early outcomes," says Prof. Bonavina.

"Implantica is thrilled and proud to partner with Prof. Bonavina, one of the world's most accomplished and respected anti-reflux experts. We want to sincerely thank Prof. Bonavina and his team for offering RefluxStop™, a unique innovative treatment solution, to those suffering from acid-reflux, and thereby supporting the advancement of care for reflux patients. We look forward to continuing and further strengthening our collaboration with Prof. Bonavina," says Dr. Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica.

About RefluxStop™

RefluxStop™ is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Existing surgical procedures and devices are focused on the Lower Esophageal Sphincter (LES) with a principal assumption that the LES is weak and or improperly functioning thereby not closing properly. These methods encircle the food passageway to support the LES's closing sphincter and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, inability to belch and vomit and gas bloating. In contrast, the RefluxStop™ device addresses acid reflux without affecting the food passageway.

The RefluxStop™'s mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised, could result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

