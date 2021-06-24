Implantica achieves regulatory authorisation for RefluxStop™ in New Zealand

STOCKHOLM, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ) today announces that RefluxStop™ has been granted marketing authorisation from the New Zealand Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Authority (Medsafe).

RefluxStop™ is a clinically proven treatment for acid reflux that treats the cause of the disease, allowing a natural physiological function of the lower esophageal sphincter (LES) without affecting the food passageway.

Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica said, "Achieving market authorisation in New Zealand is another step in our regulatory strategy. We are looking forward to commercializing RefluxStop™ in New Zealand. We are currently in discussions with potential distributors to assist us in bringing this novel anti-reflux treatment to surgeons in New Zealand and Australia."

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Investor Relations

Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49

nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, +46 (0)8 528 00 399, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on June 24, 2021 at 08:30 a.m. CET.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

