Impartner Completes Acquisition of TIE Kinetix's Channel Marketing and Demand Generation Business

"The short list of new-age partner management and marketing solutions gets even tighter as these two top companies merge their best-of-breed offerings and create a new channel management technology powerhouse," said technology analyst firm Research in Action's Research Director, Peter O'Neill, who is author of a recent global study on Channel Marketing and Enablement SaaS and Software (CME) . In the report, Impartner and TIE Kinetix came out No. 1 and No. 2 respectively, as rated by 1,500 business decision-makers. O'Neill is widely known in the channel technology space, given his most recent role with Forrester where for 12 years he directed the firm's research on B2B Marketing organization, process and automation topics, including the Forrester TCMA Wave.

"Now, more than ever, companies need their partners to truly be an extension of their businesses and amplify their voice in markets where they can no longer be physically," said Joe Wang, Impartner CEO. "Adding what is inarguably the most contemporary, usable and easily adoptable TCMA to help our customers market through their partners is part of our ongoing commitment to deliver the industry's most sophisticated, future-proof channel management platform."

The divestiture allows TIE Kinetix to focus on its core EDI-Integration technology and 100 percent digitalization of the supply chain. Proceeds from this transaction will be used to invest and grow the core EDI-Integration business. "We could not be more excited to have Impartner incorporate this technology and the talented team that supports this business into what is already the fastest-growing, most complete and award-winning channel management company worldwide," said TIE Kinetix CEO Jan Sundelin.

The TIE Kinetix purchase is one of a string of acquisitions by Impartner in recent years to expand its channel management technology portfolio, including Tremolo, to automate vendor delivery of customized news to partners, and Amplifinity, which gives customers a way to formalize management of non-traditional 'shadow channel' partners, the industry's fastest-growing segment.

About TIE Kinetix

TIE Kinetix transforms the digital supply chain by providing Total Integrated E-Commerce solutions. These solutions maximize revenue opportunities by minimizing the energy required to market, sell, fulfill and optimize online.

Customers and partners of TIE Kinetix constantly benefit from innovative, field-tested, state-of-the-art technologies, backed by 32 years of experience and prestigious awards. TIE Kinetix makes technology to perform, such that customers and partners can focus on their core business. TIE Kinetix is a public company and has offices in the United States, the Netherlands, France, Germany, United Kingdom and Australia.

About Impartner

Impartner delivers the industry's most complete SaaS-based Channel Management Platform, helping companies worldwide manage their partner relationships and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. Impartner's flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solution is the industry's most award-winning PRM technology and one of the industry's only turnkey solutions that can deploy a world-class Partner Portal in as few as 14 days. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit www.impartner.com, or in the United States call +1 801 501 7000, for EMEA general call +33 1 40 90 31 20 and for London call +44 0 20 3283 4465.

