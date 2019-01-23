SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 34th Annual SCIP International Conference & Exhibition, themed Impactful Strategic and Competitive Intelligence as a Key Driver of Growth, will provide exclusive insights and competitive intelligence thought leadership to help participants update their business toolkit and foster top- and bottom-line organizational growth.

Highlights of the event will include keynote presentations on Leading and Winning in an Era of Unprecedented Change and Business Transformation Design: The 7 Deadly Sins to Overcome.

The complete conference agenda and details can be found online at https://www.scip2019international.com/

Isaac Collazo, Vice President, Competitive Intelligence, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG®), will give the opening keynote, Leading and Winning in an Era of Unprecedented Change. He will discuss the importance of establishing processes that identify issues and opportunities and convey business insights 24/7…just in time to drive results or aid in decision-making. Key takeaways will include his reflections on driving thought leadership through a large, global organization and key parallels between his organization's Competitive Intelligence Unit and other industries and competitive intelligence organizations.

Mohan Nair, Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer, Cambia Health Solutions, and lecturer, University of Oregon–Charles H. Lundquist College of Business, will examine what happens when markets transform, leaving many companies unprepared or left behind. His presentation, Business Transformation Design: The 7 Deadly Sins to Overcome, will provide a framework for transforming your organization that includes anticipating, understanding and riding the waves. While illuminating the new principles of transformation in business and disclosing sins to avoid, he will share insights on the value of purpose in organizations as well as lessons learned after implementing performance platforms.

Spanning disciplines and industries, SCIP's Annual Conference will offer:

Business case studies, tools, methodologies, and new organizational models for success

Five track themes: The Fundamentals, Applications of Intelligence, Tech-enabled CI, Use Cases, and The Strategic Boardroom

Numerous networking and learning opportunities with an international group of C-suite executives, senior managers, and analysts

About Strategic and Competitive Intelligence Professionals (SCIP)

We are a global community of business experts across industry, academia, and government who come together to build and share strategic intelligence, research decision support tools, processes and analytics capabilities. The resulting collaboration of our membership supports strategy and other organizational disciplines to drive growth and competitive advantage. Our network of professionals stems from myriad organizations both profit and non-profit. Visit us at www.scip.org

Contact

Lisa Badolato, Director, Membership & Strategic Marketing,

Strategic and Competitive Intelligence Professionals (SCIP)

P: 703.739.0696 X108

E: lbadolato@scip.org

www.scip.org

Related Links

http://www.scip.org



SOURCE SCIP