Impact of Construction Industry in the APAC, North America, and Europe Doors and Windows Market - Arizton

1. Doors and Windows Market in APAC - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

APAC doors and windows market size to reach USD 196 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2026. The players in the APAC region are gaining lucrative opportunities in the doors and windows market. China is estimated as the market leader in the region whereas countries such as India, Australia, Indonesia, and Thailand are posing opportunities for expansion in new construction and renovation activities. This in turn, is fueling the growth of the market in APAC region. Tokyo-based ReBITA is involved in the conversion of office buildings, apartments, and company dormitories into affordable rental units and shared co-working spaces. This will substantially drive the demand for windows & doors in the replacement segment. The government initiatives to build new affordable housing for low and middle-income families in the country is promoting new demand for doors and windows in the region. It is also estimated that over 2,476 hotels are in pipeline in the APAC region in the coming years, which in turn, will create heavy demand for doors and windows.

Market Insights:

In India some of the experts are encouraging the international players to operate in their domestic market as they can enforce new trends in the Indian fenestration industry.

some of the experts are encouraging the international players to operate in their domestic market as they can enforce new trends in the Indian fenestration industry. Renovation boom is expected in Japan , South Korea , and India owing to the supportive government policies and frameworks.

, , and owing to the supportive government policies and frameworks. The demand for low e-glaze that is found in most of the eco-friendly windows is rising rapidly in the APAC region.

The plan to renovate 220,000 communities in China that is home to 39 million households can eventually promote the market for window and door installations in the country during the forecast period.

2. Doors and Windows Market in North America - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

The doors & windows market in North America is expected to reach USD 67.01 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.96%. The rapid growth in home renovation is driving the doors and windows market across North America. Companies such JEL-WEN, Windsor, and others are focusing on maintaining and developing a wide variety of color options, and designs for replacement windows as they are more in demand. In 2020, Residential Doors accounted for a 75% share in terms of revenue in the North American doors market by end-users. Glazed doors and windows drastically reduce heat loss and increasing the thermal efficiency of buildings which is expected to gain high traction in the North America region. Security is becoming one of the major trends in commercial spaces, which involves maintaining security with the installation of high-quality doors and windows. Thus, these factors support the market for doors and windows especially in commercial spaces.

Market Insights:

The rising development for aesthetic designs in the US and Canada for exterior door is creating opportunities for manufacturers to develop exterior doors according to new trends.

for exterior door is creating opportunities for manufacturers to develop exterior doors according to new trends. People in the US are willing to replace exterior doors more than interior doors which is expected to gain heavy growth for the doors and window market in North America .

. Construction companies have reported a drop-in focus to expand in new markets and are more dedicated to control and strengthen their existing portfolio.

The integration of energy-efficient windows and doors in the design stage is the most significant opportunity to induce positive changes whose benefits can last for decades.

3. Doors and Windows Market in Europe - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

Europe doors and windows market size to reach USD 85 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The Europe doors and windows market is highly fragmented with the presence of over 5,000 manufacturers in major markets. As windows make up for a large and strategic area for energy conservation, there are opportunities for vendors to incorporate integrated photovoltaic functionalities in their offerings in the doors and windows market in Europe. The residential segment is projected to reach a revenue of over USD 55 billion by 2025 due to the increasing awareness of thermal efficiency in new and retrofit projects. JELD-WEN, Inwido, VKR Group, Internorm are the major vendors in the doors and windows market in Europe. Vendors are likely to pursue growth by acquisitions as there are numerous small-scale vendors, who are active in towns and small regions across Europe.

