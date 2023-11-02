imo Elevates User Security in Recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- imo, the popular instant messaging app, has announced its commitment to user security by introducing cutting-edge security enhancements. The company recently unveiled a SIM Card Binding feature that significantly reduces the risk of unauthorised access by third parties. The feature establishes a robust link between user accounts and their SIM cards, permitting only a single device with the corresponding SIM card to access the account. The feature is currently available for Android devices. Users can independently choose to turn this feature on or off on demand. Additionally, imo is set to introduce the Passkeys feature, further cementing its position as a trailblazer in adopting state-of-the-art security technologies.

To fortify user data protection, imo encourages users to implement Two-Step Verification, which adds an additional layer of protection, making it harder for attackers to access sensitive data and reducing the risk of unauthorised access, especially when users access their accounts from a different mobile device. imo also strongly dissuades users from sharing One-Time Passwords (OTPs) with third and unknown parties, who should never require this information. The imo platform also offers Device Management and Multi-Device Management features, allowing users to retain control over account access and usage, limiting it to trusted devices.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a timely juncture to inform and educate peers and loved ones about the inherent risks of the digital realm and strategies for staying safe online. This Cybersecurity Awareness Month reaffirms its commitment to providing advanced security features to allow its users to navigate the digital landscape with confidence and peace of mind. By consistently delivering groundbreaking security features and fostering awareness, imo safeguards the online experiences of millions of users worldwide.

About imo

imo is a global instant communication platform aiming to provide the most convenient, interactive, and fun way for people to connect. (https://imo.im/)

