imo Avatar Set to Revolutionise Communication with Cutting-Edge AI Technology

SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AI has become a pivotal tool in reshaping how people communicate globally. Applications like ChatGPT, Midjourney, and Stable Diffusion have garnered immense popularity, showcasing the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in interactions and connections. This technological advancement streamlines communication and opens new avenues for innovation and collaboration. The popular instant messaging platform imo introduces its brand-new 'imo Avatar' feature utilising state-of-the-art AI technology to provide realistic and immersive user experiences.

As AI becomes a vital communication instrument, imo joins the revolution offering seamless modules through its new Avatar capability. imo's AI technology empowers users to create new looks swiftly. With a straightforward, user-friendly approach, imo users can conveniently communicate, engage, and connect with friends and loved ones with the rapid AI Avatar generation technology.

The feature boasts an efficient generation mechanism to produce avatars from just one photo. Unlike other platforms that require users to upload more than ten images, imo only requires one to be uploaded to create impressive AI avatars. The resulting avatars are the product of natural integration, not mere face swaps. As the feature yields new outcomes each time, users experience delightful surprises.

Users can experiment with multiple style models by blending various patterns to create avatars that express their aura. The AI-generated outfits provide a unique appearance every time. Additionally, imo users can style their avatars using dress-up cards to create distinct looks. Avatar creation leverages AI as an artistic medium.

imo users worldwide can share avatars with their loved ones and the global audience and like or duet (create similar designs), fostering an engaging and interactive communication landscape.

About imo

imo is a global instant communication platform aiming to provide the most convenient, interactive, and fun way for people to connect. Through accessible audio and video communication services, imo connects over 200 million users in 62 languages across more than 170 countries and regions around the world. imo has been empowering people with the ability to connect over miles and boundaries between them.

