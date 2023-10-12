Immuta Enhances Integration with Starburst to Meet Growing Data Mesh Demands

New update simplifies the orchestration of policies for joint customers across their Starburst environment without the need to rewrite queries or change workflows

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immuta , a data security leader, today announced its latest enhancements to its integration with Starburst , the analytics anywhere company, offering more seamless operability between the two platforms to help joint customers meet increasing data mesh security and access demands. This update comes as Immuta continues to see strong customer adoption with Starburst users, including leading organizations like ADP and Thomson Reuters.

In response to the increasing number of data sources and need for greater agility, organizations are embracing data mesh to effectively handle their data and analytics. However, the decentralized nature of a data mesh presents challenges in maintaining consistent data access control and policy enforcement, especially as organizations scale up. The latest integration offers a streamlined and efficient solution, enabling teams to access policy-controlled data directly in their Starburst or Trino catalogs without rewriting queries or changing any workflows. Immuta policies are simply translated into Starburst (Trino) rules and permissions, and applied directly to tables within those systems for simple and seamless operability between Immuta and Starburst users.

"From the onset of our partnership with Starburst, our focus has been addressing the growing data access control and security demands for modern data architectures, particularly as more organizations adopt data mesh architectures," said Matthew Carroll, CEO, Immuta. "With these enhancements, we're empowering our customers to maximize the power and flexibility of data mesh with fast, secure data access, while continuing to enhance our integration to seamlessly meet evolving customer demands."

With Immuta's powerful data security capabilities, Starburst users can now access data from across their respective domains while still upholding tight data security controls. Immuta's data access policies are enforced in real-time, ensuring that customers can swiftly access valuable data while adhering to business and regulatory policies. The data security and access control capabilities provided by Immuta are comprehensive and user-friendly, giving organizations confidence in their data management and governance practices. Key features of this update include:

Sensitive data discovery and classification . Immuta makes it easier for data owners to build new data products by automating sensitive data discovery in millions of fields using 60+ prebuilt classifiers, domain-specific, and custom classifiers. Users can easily profile registered tags like PII, PHI to assess their sensitive data footprint and customizable workflows empower data owners to efficiently deliver data-as-a-product and speed innovations.

. Immuta makes it easier for data owners to build new data products by automating sensitive data discovery in millions of fields using 60+ prebuilt classifiers, domain-specific, and custom classifiers. Users can easily profile registered tags like PII, PHI to assess their sensitive data footprint and customizable workflows empower data owners to efficiently deliver data-as-a-product and speed innovations. Scalable security and data access control . Immuta enables federated data governance and simplifies policy development with a plain language or as-code data policies for seamless data owner collaboration. Immuta enforces policies globally and individually within the data owners domains. Attribute-based access control (ABAC) ensures scalable data access without role explosion, while dynamic data masking maintains a balance between privacy and utility for authorized users.

. Immuta enables federated data governance and simplifies policy development with a plain language or as-code data policies for seamless data owner collaboration. Immuta enforces policies globally and individually within the data owners domains. Attribute-based access control (ABAC) ensures scalable data access without role explosion, while dynamic data masking maintains a balance between privacy and utility for authorized users. Continuous data security monitoring. Data and security teams can leverage timely insights into data access and user activity with anomaly indicators for faster analysis and risk remediation and proactive actions. Immuta enables data security posture management via an analysis engine with sensitivity level and risk profile indicators to safeguard and mitigate security threats.

"Our integration with Immuta enables data platform teams to discover, secure, and monitor data for threat detection, across even the most complex compute environments, in real time," said Harrison Johnson, Head of Technology Partnerships at Starburst. "These latest integration updates are invaluable as they allow Starburst customers to maximize the value of their cloud investments by enabling the most effective and secure data mesh architectures."

