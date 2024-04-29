Immunovia publishes the annual report for 2023

29 Apr, 2024, 09:17 GMT

LUND, Sweden, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) today announced that the Annual Report for 2023 has been published. 

The annual report can be downloaded in pdf format and is available on Immunovia's website: https://investor.immunovia.com/financial-reports-presentations/.

For more information, please contact:
Karin Almqvist Liwendahl
Chief Financial Officer
karin.almqvist.liwendahl@immunovia.com
+46 709 11 56 08

Immunovia in brief 

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer. 

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer. 

USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The company estimates that in the USA, 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing. 

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visitwww.immunovia.com

