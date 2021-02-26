Immunovia publishes data sets on the Optimization Study and Commercial Test Model Study

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia") today published two new data sets in scientific poster formats, including results from the development phase of the Company's IMMray™ PanCan-d blood based test for early detection of pancreatic cancer. The posters present the scientific data from the Optimization Study and the Commercial Test Model Study (CTMS) and demonstrate test performance for the different clinical indications. The posters can be found following this link to the company's home page: https://immunovia.com/media/publications/immray-pancan-d/

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray™. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1 and is currently in the final validation phase. The company aims for a sales start at the end of Q1 2021 with subsequent commercial testing in Q2.

When validated, IMMray™ PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia Dx Laboratories located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Lund, Sweden will provide laboratory testing services in two accredited reference laboratories.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

