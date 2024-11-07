Immunovia presents data from model development study at meeting of the PRECEDE pancreatic cancer research consortium

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: IMMNOV), the pancreatic cancer diagnostics company, will present an update on its next-generation test at the annual meeting of the PRECEDE Consortium, a collaboration of 51 pancreatic centers worldwide conducting unprecedented research for the early detection of pancreatic cancer in individuals with increased risk for the disease.

Immunovia will share results from studies of its next-generation test to detect stage 1 and 2 pancreatic cancer, including the discovery study, model-development study, and analytical validation. As reported in a 1 August 2024 press release, the test demonstrated superior performance, with sensitivity of 85% and specificity of 98%, in the model-development study of 623 patient samples. In addition to presenting data on its next-generation test, Immunovia leaders will meet with PRECEDE researchers to discuss current research collaborations and future studies.

The annual meeting of the PRECEDE Consortium will bring together pancreatic cancer experts for two days of informational panels, partner updates, collaboration, and information sharing. Founded in 2020, the international PRECEDE Study is open to individuals with a family history of pancreatic cancer and/or those who carry genetic variants linked to development of the cancer. The PRECEDE Consortium's ambitious goal is to increase the five-year survival rate to 50% within the next 10 years through the most comprehensive observational longitudinal prospective cohort study of individuals at an elevated risk of developing pancreatic cancer. Researchers plan to enroll 10,000 patients; more than 7,000 are already participating.

"Our collaboration with PRECEDE has proven tremendously valuable. PRECEDE researchers provided hundreds of blood samples to support the current clinical validation study of our next-generation test," said Jeff Borcherding, Chief Executive Officer at Immunovia. He continued, "We are excited to update Consortium members and discuss ways we can collaborate to generate additional data on the accuracy and clinical use of our test. It's energizing to partner with a group that is so passionate about improving pancreatic cancer survival through early detection."

As communicated previously, Immunovia expects to complete the clinical validation study in December 2024 in preparation for launching its next-generation test for early detection of pancreatic cancer later in 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Jeff Borcherding

CEO and President

jeff.borcherding@immunovia.com

Karin Almqvist-Liwendahl

CFO

karin.almqvist.liwendahl@immunovia.com

Immunovia in brief

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.

USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The company estimates that in the USA 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/immunovia-ab/r/immunovia-presents-data-from-model-development-study-at-meeting-of-the-precede-pancreatic-cancer-res,c4062972

The following files are available for download: