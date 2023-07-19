Immunovia announces updated financial calendar

LUND, Sweden, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia (Nasdaq Stockholm: IMMNOV), the diagnostics company focused on early detection of pancreatic cancer, updates its financial calendar for 2023.



The Q2 interim report will be published on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. The previously communicated date was Wednesday, August 23, 2023.



