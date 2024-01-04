Immunovia announces financial calendar for financial year 2024

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia, a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and survival rates for patients with cancer, announces its financial calendar for 2024.

 

                                   

                                   

Year-End 2023 Report

                                   

                                   

                                   

 

February 21, 2024                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

Annual Report to be published

                                   

    

 

March 15, 2024                                   

                                               

                                  

                                   

Q1 Report, 2024

                                   

                                   

                                   

April 25, 2024                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

Q2 Report, 2024

                                   

                                   

                                    

August 22, 2024                                   

                                               

                                   

                                   

Q3 Report, 2024

                                   

                                   

                                     

November 14, 2024                                   

                                   

The Annual General Meeting will be held on April 25, 2024, 15:00-16:00 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Karin Almqvist Liwendahl

Chief Financial Officer

karin.almqvist.liwendahl@immunovia.com

+46 709 11 56 08

Immunovia in brief
Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.

USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The company estimates that in the USA, 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com

