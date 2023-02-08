Immunovia - Consultation process with Swedish unions completed

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia (Nasdaq Stockholm: IMMNOV), the diagnostics company that has launched the world's first test dedicated to the early detection of pancreatic cancer, today announced that the consultation process regarding realigning its Swedish operations, announced on 19 January 2023, has been completed.

Immunovia is realigning its Swedish operations with its strategic priorities to drive R&D productivity and focus on the US commercialization of the IMMray™ PanCan-d test. Following the early experience from the research collaboration with Proteomedix that was initiated in October 2022, Immunovia determined that the company's in-house need for R&D capability has changed and initiated a union consultation process with the aim to reduce the number of employees within R&D and Operations in Lund.

The consultation process with unions has now been completed and the related financial impact is approximately SEK 10 million reduced operational costs on an annual basis.

