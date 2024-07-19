Immunotherapy Drugs Market worth $580.6 billion by 2029 driven by Technological Advancements | MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=137717755

Browse in-depth TOC on "Immunotherapy Drugs Market"

341 - Tables

53 - Figures

348 - Pages

MERCK & CO., INC. (US): Innovator in Immunotherapy

Merck & Co., Inc. stands out as a leader in the immunotherapy sector, showcasing a robust pipeline of advanced immunotherapeutic drugs through the utilization of cutting-edge biotechnologies. The company's expertise spans therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology, and infectious diseases, supported by a strong commitment to research excellence and strategic collaborations. Merck's focus on immunotherapy is evident in its targeted acquisitions and partnerships, such as those with AstraZeneca plc (UK) and Eisai Co., Ltd. (Japan) for cancer immunotherapy. Notable innovations include KEYTRUDA, a groundbreaking drug for cancer treatment, highlighting Merck's dedication to developing impactful therapies and advancing therapeutic innovation.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES, INC. (US): Comprehensive Immunotherapy Solutions

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. is a prominent player in the immunotherapy drugs market, offering a diverse portfolio of approved therapies across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, and infectious diseases. The company's extensive geographical presence and well-established global distribution network are key strengths, enabling it to address a wide range of medical needs effectively. Johnson & Johnson's strategy emphasizes a diversified immunotherapy portfolio, rigorous quality standards, and strategic partnerships to enhance research and market access. This approach reduces reliance on any single drug and supports the development of innovative therapies to meet diverse patient needs.

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD. (Switzerland): Pioneer in Immunotherapy Innovations

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd is a leading force in the immunotherapy drugs market, providing an extensive range of products for hospitals and specialty care centers. The company boasts several approved immunotherapy drugs and a strong global distribution presence. Roche's strengths include pioneering innovative therapies, rigorous quality control, and deep disease biology insights, which contribute to developing transformative treatments and improving patient outcomes. Noteworthy recent developments include the launch of the IDH1 R132H (MRQ-67) Rabbit Monoclonal Primary Antibody and the ATRX Rabbit Polyclonal Antibody in February 2023, designed to identify mutation statuses in brain cancer patients.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=137717755

Type Segmentation: Antibody Drugs Dominate

The immunotherapy drugs market is segmented into antibody drugs, inhibitor drugs, interferons & interleukins, cancer vaccines, and other immunotherapy drugs, including oncolytic virus therapy and T-cell therapy. In 2023, antibody drugs held the largest market share, driven by rising cancer rates, increased adoption of biological therapies, growing R&D investments, and supportive government policies. This segment's dominance is expected to continue, bolstered by ongoing advancements in therapeutic development and increased focus on personalized medicine.

Application Segmentation: Cancer Leads the Market

The immunotherapy drugs market is categorized by applications into cancer, autoimmune & inflammatory diseases, hematology, osteology, neurology, and other areas such as ophthalmology, dermatology, and cardiovascular diseases. In 2023, cancer emerged as the leading application area, capturing the largest market share. This is attributed to the growing prevalence of cancer, increasing R&D spending, and the expanding array of approved immunotherapy treatments specifically designed to address various cancer types.

Route of Administration Segmentation: Intravenous Route is Key

The market is segmented by route of administration into intravenous, subcutaneous, and other routes (intravitreal and intramuscular). In 2023, the intravenous route accounted for the largest market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the intravenous route's ability to deliver drugs directly into the bloodstream, ensuring rapid and consistent therapeutic effects, particularly for conditions like cancer and autoimmune diseases.

End User Segmentation: Hospitals Lead

Based on end users, the immunotherapy drugs market is divided into hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other specialty care centers. In 2023, hospitals commanded the largest share of the market. Hospitals extensively utilize monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for their targeted therapy capabilities, rapid diagnostic applications, and effectiveness in treating various diseases, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

Regional Insights: North America Holds the Largest Share

The immunotherapy drugs market is segmented into six regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2023, North America held the largest market share, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The growth in North America is driven by robust immunotherapy research, an expanding healthcare sector, increasing cancer prevalence, and the rising approval and adoption of immunotherapy drugs for treating chronic diseases.

For more information, inquire now! Inquire Now

Related Reports:

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market

Cancer Biomarkers Market

Laboratory Filtration Market

Biosimilars Market

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market

Get access to the latest updates on Immunotherapy Drugs Companies and Immunotherapy Drugs Market Share

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg