Immunoglobulin Market to Reach $25.6 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise in prevalence of immunodeficiency diseases, increase in adoption of immunoglobulin and growing geriatric population drive the growth of the global immunoglobulin market.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Immunoglobulin Market by Application (Primary Immunodeficiency Disease, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), Myasthenia Gravis, Multifocal Motor Neuropathy, Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), Guillain-Barre Syndrome, Others), Mode Of Delivery (Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Drug Stores And Retail Pharmacy, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global immunoglobulin market was valued at $13.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $25.6 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Growth in healthcare infrastructure, rise in prevalence of chronic conditions that require immunoglobulin treatment and growth in awareness regarding the use of immunoglobulin are the factors that drive the growth of the global immunoglobulin market. However, higher cost of the treatment hinders market growth. On the contrary, a rise in healthcare expansion is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the immunoglobulin market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $13.4 billion Market Size in 2032 $25.6 billion CAGR 6.6 % No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments covered Application, mode of delivery, distribution channel, and region Drivers Rise in prevalence of immunodeficiency diseases

Increase in adoption of immunoglobulin

Growth in geriatric population Opportunities Growth in regulatory support Restraints Dependence on Plasma Supply

High treatment cost

Economic Downturn Analysis: Impact of Recession in 2023 on the Immunoglobulin Market

During a recession, the impact on the healthcare industry, including immunoglobulin, can be significant.

Economic downturns may impact healthcare budgets, posing potential constraints on patient access due to financial limitations. Nevertheless, the market can still experience growth driven by essential medical conditions and consistent healthcare demand.

The primary immunodeficiency disease segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the primary immunodeficiency disease segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for almost more than one-third of the global immunoglobulin market revenue and is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to several factors, including an increasing prevalence of primary immunodeficiency disorders, heightened awareness leading to early diagnosis, and advancements in immunoglobulin therapies. As these conditions become better understood and diagnostic capabilities improve, there is a rising demand for therapeutic interventions like immunoglobulin treatments.

The intravenous segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

Based on mode of delivery, the intravenous segment dominated the market in 2022, accounting for almost three-fourths of the global immunoglobulin market, this is attributed to the effectiveness and established use of intravenous administration in various therapeutic applications. Intravenous delivery ensures rapid and precise delivery of medications, including immunoglobulins, directly into the bloodstream, enhancing bioavailability and therapeutic outcomes. However, the subcutaneous segment is expected to register highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period owing to several factors including advancements in subcutaneous delivery technologies, increased patient preference for at-home treatments, and the development of more convenient and user-friendly administration methods.

The hospital pharmacy segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global immunoglobulin market revenue. This is primarily attributed to several factors, including the central role of hospitals in acute and chronic disease management, the availability of comprehensive healthcare services, and the high demand for immunoglobulin therapies in hospital settings. However, the drug stores and retail pharmacy segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the expanding role of drug stores and retail pharmacies in providing accessible healthcare services and the increasing trend towards outpatient care. The convenience offered by retail outlets for obtaining immunoglobulin therapies, along with the potential for self-administration and at-home treatments, contributes to the segment's expected accelerated growth.

North America will maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global immunoglobulin market revenue owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of target diseases necessitating immunoglobulin therapies, and a proactive approach towards advanced medical treatments. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period owing to the large population base, increase in healthcare awareness, and rise in incidences of immunodeficiency disorders and autoimmune diseases contributing to a growing demand for immunoglobulin therapies in this region.

Leading Market Players: -

CSL

Kedrion, SpA

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Bio Products Laboratory Limited

Prothya Biosolutions

Taibang Biological Group Co., Ltd.

Grifols, S.A.

Octapharma AG

LFB Group

Pfizer Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global immunoglobulin market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, collaboration, acquisition, investments and approval to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

