Immune Health Supplements Market Pioneers Next-Gen Wellness Solutions, More than $14 Billion Opportunities in the Next 6 Years - Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the immune health supplements market is growing at a CAGR of 8.92% during 2022-2028.

Report Scope Details Market Size (2028) USD 34.73 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 20.80 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 8.92 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Ingredients, Form, Age Group, Distribution Channels, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics • Increasing Surge of Natural Ingredients in Immune Health Supplements • High Demand for Immune Health Supplements with Zinc, Vitamins C & D, and Curcumins • Increasing Potential Consumer Population with Chronic Illness

Market Trend & Opportunity

Rising Preference for Gummies, Soft Gels, & Effervescent Based Immune Supplements

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly drove the uptake of immune health supplements and innovations in formulations, which are popular among consumers. Beyond the pill form, innovations in supplement delivery formats, such as soft gels, gummies, soft jellies, and effervescent tablets, are growing in popularity. The Nutraceutical World Report 2021 stated that the diversified delivery methods, such as gummies, chewables, and soft gels, help immune health supplement brands differentiate their product offerings, experiments, and innovations along with appealing to people's varying preferences and requirements. Most immune health supplement consumers are seniors who have difficulty swallowing large tablets. Kids also face issues in swallowing tablets and can easily swallow soft gels or gummies. In addition, the report stated that the uptake of this new format of immune health supplements, such as soft gels, effervescent tablets, and gummies, considerably increased from 2011 to 2021.

Glanbia PLC, one of the leading market players in the immune health supplements market, stated that the intake of gummies increased by almost 44% from 2019 to 2020 across the US, making them the most rapidly growing form in vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The company also stated that branded non-pill products make up 30% to 34% of the market; these products are estimated to grab a huge market share compared to the pill format.

Growing Entry of New Immune Health Ingredients & Products in the Market

The development in the immune health sector is considered one of the most revolutionizing periods during the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumers are suddenly focusing on immune health and investing more than ever in their well-being. DSM, a leading player in the immune health supplements market, revealed that around 27% of all vitamin and mineral supplement products launched worldwide between April 2021 and April 2022 had a resistant health support claim. This sudden shift toward immune health supplements led to a 7% growth from 2016 (less than 20% five years ago).

Increasing Attention Toward Novel & Synergetic Ingredients in Immune Health Supplement Development

In immune health supplements, ingredients including vitamins C and D and zinc are widespread and widely adopted by manufacturers. These ingredients have long been associated with the advantages of immune health supplements, accounting for huge attention in the past few years. However, some other ingredients and their combinations have moved into the spotlight in recent years due to their associated immune health benefits. The development of new ingredients and their combinations in immune health supplements gained more attention after the pandemic. Clinical research and scientific breakthroughs are constantly growing in the immune health supplements industry, and innovations have been continuously taking place in this category in recent years. In addition, the active ingredients/compounds have multiple benefits for immune health. For instance, immune health relates to several health conditions, of which gut health is one of the prominent conditions.

Pharmacies & Drug Stores Distribution Channel Leading the Market Growth

The global pharmacies & drug stores immune health supplements market will reach $15.26 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.62% during the forecast period.

In developing markets, pharmacies form one of the major sales channels. Most people consider pharmacies the first point of contact for healthcare solutions. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are well distributed in the urban areas of every nation. In developing regions such as rural areas, pharmacies are a major preference for healthcare and nutritional products. In addition, small drugs stores are vital in rural areas to procure medicines and nutrition supplements through prescriptions or as OTC products; these stores generate the maximum revenue for market growth. Such factors are responsible for boosting revenue growth of the pharmacies & drug stores segment. In rural areas, vendors can majorly focus on pharmacies and drug stores to sell, market, and promote immune health supplements in popular forms.

Key Insights

Wellness is emerging as a priority for consumers, and innovations associated with personalized vitamins and DNA-based diets are transforming how they approach nutrition.

The growing popularity of at-home diagnostics kits drives personalized nutrition as consumers look to comprehend their bodies and heritage better.

Personalized nutrition is an emerging trend as consumers are willing to pay for customized nutrition.

Key Company Profiles

Amway

Bayer AG

DSM

Glanbia PLC

Unilever

ADM

Aden Healthcare

AKER BIOMARINE

BioGaia

BELLRING BRANDS, INC. (BRBR)

ChromaDex

Danon

Divi's Nutraceuticals

Element Nutrition

FANCL Corporation

GNC Holdings

Herbalife International of America

International Flavours & Fragrances

Ingredion

JAMIESON WELLNESS

Kerry Group Plc

Lifecare Neuro Products Limited

Matsun Nutrition

Nestlé

NOW Foods

Nature's Sunshine Products

Nutramax Laboratories

OmniActive Health Technologies

Perrigo Company

Tate & Lyle

Throne

THE GHT COMPANIES

Vox Nutrition

UASANA Perfect Health Supplements

Himalaya Wellness Company

Market Segmentation

Ingredients

Vitamins & Minerals

Herbal & Botanical Extract

Pre & Probiotics

Others

Form

Capsule & Soft Gel

Tablet

Liquid

Powder

Chewable

Others

Age Group

Aged 18 to 34

Aged 35 to 54

Aged 55 & Above

Aged 6 to 17

Distribution Channels

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Supermarket & Hypermarkets

E-Commerce

Other Distribution Channels

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

APAC

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Europe

Germany



France



The UK



Italy



Spain

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey



South Africa



Saudi Arabia

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the immune health supplements market?

What is the growth rate of the global immune health supplements market?

Which region dominates the global immune health supplements market share?

What are the significant trends in the immune health supplements market?

Who are the key players in the global immune health supplements market?

Get the Detailed TOC @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/immune-health-supplements-market-2025?details=tableOfContents

