Immigration Powerhouse Fragomen Appoints New Switzerland Practice Leader

ZURICH, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragomen is pleased to announce that leading immigration expert, Timo Heck, has joined the firm as Practice Leader in Switzerland. Mr. Heck's knowledge and experience dovetail nicely with Fragomen's ambitious growth plans and goals as the preeminent global immigration firm with an integrated approach to mobility and immigration in Europe.

"We are delighted to welcome Timo to the firm. His experience and dedication to client service make him a fantastic fit for the firm," said George Koureas, Europe Managing Partner at Fragomen. "Timo joins us at a pivotal time in the evolution and growth of our practices in Europe, and I am excited to work with him and our team in Zurich".

Mr. Heck's career as a business immigration professional spans more than a decade, and he has spent many years leading the immigration teams at a number of well known firms while overseeing immigration programmes for clients throughout the DACH region. He has particular expertise in advising clients in the IT, FMCG and manufacturing industries. He also advises private clients and high net worth individuals on Swiss immigration matters. Mr. Heck is also adept at optimising technology to support client programmes, which is in line with our strategic focus on technology at the firm.

"Knowing first hand the complexities of immigration into Switzerland, I am committed to client service and developing successful immigration strategies for clients," said Mr. Heck. "The immigration landscape remains challenging and as the global pandemic continues, clients need the integrated, strategic support that only a firm like Fragomen can provide. I am excited to join the firm and work with my new colleagues in Switzerland as part of this next phase in Fragomen's growth strategy."

About Fragomen

Fragomen is a leading firm dedicated exclusively to immigration services worldwide. The firm has more than 4,500 immigration professionals and support staff in more than 50 offices across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Fragomen offers immigration support in more than 170 countries.

Fragomen's professionals are respected leaders in the immigration field, and the firm is regularly recognised as a leading firm for its percentage of minority and female attorneys.

The firm also supports all aspects of global immigration for both corporate and private clients, including strategic planning, quality management, reporting, case management and processing, compliance program counseling, representation in government investigations, government relations, complex matter solutions, and litigation.

Fragomen is a longtime leader in the immigration technology space and continues to lead the way in the digitisation of the immigration journey. Last year it created Fragomen Technologies Inc., a Fragomen subsidiary focused on the nexus of law and technology in order to further enhance its technology offering.

These capabilities allow Fragomen to work in partnership with individuals and corporate clients across all industries to facilitate the transfer of employees worldwide. For detailed information about Fragomen, click here.

