Immersive Technology in Advertising Market Surges Toward USD 153.8 Billion by 2032 as Brands Shift to AR/VR-Led Consumer Engagement

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, the Immersive Technology in Advertising Market Size was valued at US$21.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$153.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period (2025–2032).

Surging demand for interactive brand experiences, rapid consumer adoption of AR&VR devices, and rising digital transformation in marketing are accelerating market expansion. With advertising budgets increasingly shifting toward experiential formats, immersive technologies are becoming essential tools for brand differentiation, audience engagement, and real-time content personalization.

The market is undergoing a major transformation driven by technological innovation. Brands are integrating augmented reality, virtual reality, mixed reality, spatial computing, and 3D content platforms into campaigns to create hyper-personalized and memorable experiences. Growing investments in AI-driven content generation, cloud-based 3D asset management, and real-time rendering engines are further elevating immersive capabilities.

IKEA pioneered immersive technology in advertising with its 2017 IKEA Place app, leveraging augmented reality (AR) to let users visualize furniture in their real-world spaces via smartphones. By 2025, the app will have amassed over 2 million downloads, driving a 7.5x increase in conversion rates compared to traditional catalogs. Shoppers scan rooms to 'place' sofas or lamps, reducing purchase hesitation and returns by 25%. This AR strategy not only boosted online sales by 20% during peak seasons but also positioned IKEA as a tech-forward brand, blending e-commerce with experiential marketing.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/immersive-technology-in-advertising-market

Browse in-depth TOC on "Immersive Technology in Advertising Market"

69 – Tables

64 – Figures

192 – Pages

AR & VR Ignite the Era of Hyper-Interactive Consumer Engagement

Immersive technology in advertising is rapidly transforming brand engagement by using augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR) to create interactive consumer experiences. The demand is supported by rising digital adoption; 71 percent of consumers prefer ads that offer interactive or personalized elements, while Two-thirds of Gen Z and millennials want hyper-personalized content and product recommendations, powered by Gen AI.

The growth of AR-enabled smartphones, which now exceed 1.4 billion active devices globally, and the increasing affordability of VR headsets, are fueling accessibility. Social media platforms are also driving adoption, with over 600 million monthly active users engaging with AR filters on Instagram and Snapchat, highlighting consumer appetite for immersive content.

Advertisers are leveraging these technologies to deliver gamified experiences, virtual product trials, and metaverse-based campaigns that strengthen loyalty and differentiate brands in competitive markets. As 5G networks expand, enabling faster and more reliable immersive experiences, and AI enhances personalization, immersive advertising is evolving from experimental campaigns into mainstream strategies. This positions AR and VR as central tools for future advertising ecosystems, blending digital and physical worlds to meet consumer demand for engagement, convenience, and authenticity.

Buy This Report with Year-End Offer (Buy 1 report: Get 30% OFF | Buy 2 reports: Get 50% OFF each! Limited time offer): https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=immersive-technology-in-advertising-market

North America as a Catalyst for Immersive Technology in Advertising

North America stands as one of the leading regions in immersive technology in the advertising market, propelled by high digital ad spending, advanced infrastructure, and strong consumer appetite for interactive experiences.

AR adoption is mainstream in 2025, with nearly 60% of the U.S. population and almost all users of social and messaging apps expected to be frequent AR users. Over 90% of American shoppers already use AR or are open to using it for shopping, and 98% of those who have tried AR found it helpful in making purchase decisions. Younger consumers are leading the way, with 92% of Gen Z saying they want to use AR tools for e-commerce. Retailers such as Walmart and Nike have embraced AR-powered product visualization, while automotive companies like Ford and GM deploy VR showrooms to enhance customer journeys.

Technological infrastructure further supports adoption. North America leads in 5G penetration, with more than 200 million 5G connections in the U.S. by the end of 2025, enabling faster, more reliable immersive experiences. The region also benefits from widespread VR headset adoption, with shipments exceeding 8 million units globally, and AR-enabled smartphones forming the majority of mobile devices in circulation.

Additionally, the strong presence of global tech giants headquartered in the U.S., including Meta, Google, Apple, and Microsoft, ensures continuous innovation and investment in immersive advertising platforms. Their partnerships with advertisers and agencies are accelerating mainstream adoption. With robust spending power, advanced connectivity, and consumer readiness, North America is positioned as a critical driver of immersive advertising, setting global benchmarks for interactive brand engagement.

AR Advertising: Where Engagement Meets Innovation

Augmented Reality (AR) has become the most widely adopted segment of immersive technology in advertising, offering interactive overlays that blend digital content with real-world environments. Unlike VR, which requires headsets, AR is accessible through smartphones and tablets, making it more scalable. Global smartphone penetration has surpassed 4.8 billion devices by the end of 2024, and with most new models being AR-enabled, advertisers can reach audiences instantly. This accessibility has positioned AR as a mainstream tool for brand engagement.

Consumer demand for AR advertising is strong, particularly in retail and fashion. Major retailers like IKEA and Sephora have successfully deployed AR apps, allowing customers to preview furniture in their homes or test cosmetics virtually. These campaigns demonstrate AR's ability to reduce purchase hesitation and drive conversion rates.

Social media platforms are accelerating AR adoption by integrating filters and branded experiences. TikTok and Instagram have introduced AR-powered ads that boost interaction rates by more than 40 percent compared to static formats. This trend highlights AR's role in creating viral, shareable content that strengthens brand visibility. Advertisers are increasingly leveraging these platforms to deliver gamified experiences and interactive storytelling.

The AR segment is also benefiting from advancements in 5G and AI. Faster connectivity enables real-time rendering of complex AR ads, while AI enhances personalization by tailoring experiences to user preferences.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Initiatives

The immersive technology in the advertising market features intense competition among industry leaders, including Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Meta Platforms, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., Snap Inc., Unity Technologies, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and NVIDIA Corporation.

Key Competitive Strategies Include:

Investing in R&D to accelerate next-generation AR, VR, and MR technologies.

Building closed or semi-closed XR ecosystems combining hardware and software.

Integrating AI to automate 3D content creation and real-time personalization.

Forming partnerships with advertising agencies and global brands to scale adoption.

Acquiring XR studios and tech startups to expand capabilities and portfolios.

Ensuring cross-platform compatibility across mobile, webAR, and headset devices.

Buy This Report with Year-End Offer (Buy 1 report: Get 30% OFF | Buy 2 reports: Get 50% OFF each! Limited time offer): https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=immersive-technology-in-advertising-market

Why Choose This Global Immersive Technology in Advertising Market Report?

Latest Data and Forecasts : Covers market size, growth trends, and technology adoption trajectories across AR, VR, MR, and spatial advertising through 2032.

: Covers market size, growth trends, and technology adoption trajectories across AR, VR, MR, and spatial advertising through 2032. Regulatory Intelligence : Includes analysis of global data privacy laws, digital advertising standards, AI content regulations, and XR safety guidelines.

: Includes analysis of global data privacy laws, digital advertising standards, AI content regulations, and XR safety guidelines. Competitive Benchmarking : Provides profiles, strengths, and strategic moves of top players and emerging innovators in immersive advertising.

: Provides profiles, strengths, and strategic moves of top players and emerging innovators in immersive advertising. Emerging Market Coverage : Highlights adoption opportunities across Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and rapidly digitizing markets.

: Highlights adoption opportunities across Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and rapidly digitizing markets. Actionable Strategies : Offers guidance on deploying AR-driven campaigns, VR brand experiences, spatial ads, and AI-powered 3D content pipelines.

: Offers guidance on deploying AR-driven campaigns, VR brand experiences, spatial ads, and AI-powered 3D content pipelines. Pricing and Cost Analysis : Breaks down costs for AR ad production, VR experience development, hardware integration, and immersive campaign deployment.

: Breaks down costs for AR ad production, VR experience development, hardware integration, and immersive campaign deployment. Expert Analysis: Delivers insights from specialists in XR marketing, digital advertising, AI-driven content creation, and real-time 3D experience design.

The Future of Advertising: The Next Leap Toward Hyper-Personalized Immersive Experiences

By 2032, immersive advertising will enter a new phase defined by:

AI-enhanced real-time personalization

Digital humans as brand ambassadors

Spatial computing-driven retail experiences

5G & 6G-enabled holographic advertising

Metaverse-native commerce and ad monetization

AR smart glasses as mainstream marketing surfaces

Full-funnel immersive customer journeys

Related Report:

About DataM Intelligence

DataM Intelligence is a renowned provider of market research, delivering deep insights through pricing analysis, market share breakdowns, and competitive intelligence. The company specializes in strategic reports that guide businesses in high-growth sectors such as nutraceuticals and AI-driven health innovations.

To find out more, visit https://www.datamintelligence.com/ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Contact:

Sai Kiran

DataM Intelligence 4market Research LLP

Ground floor, DSL Abacus IT Park, Industrial Development Area

Uppal, Hyderabad, Telangana 500039

USA: +1 877-441-4866

Email: Sai.k@datamintelligence.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1858619/3573087/DataM_Intelligence_Logo.jpg