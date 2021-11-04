Immersive Online Music Education Mega-Trend To Revive Live Music

GUITAR MASTER JOE BONAMASSA USES NEW TECHNOLOGY TO TEACH GUITAR TO THE MASSES, FROM BEGINNERS TO EXPERTS

PRE-ORDERS AVAILABLE NOW FOR TWO INCREDIBLE COURSES

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Bonamassa has announced the upcoming release of his first official online guitar instructional series, an interactive and immersive experience utilizing new educational technology with JOE BONAMASSA BLUES-ROCK MASTERCLASS and IN THE JAM with JOE BONAMASSA to be released in November just in time for the holidays.

Video trailers, course descriptions and pre-orders are available now at:

Pre-orders are available now at: https://joeb.me/truefire

"Today's music education technologies expedite the sharing of knowledge between pro players and students of music. In turn, we keep music very much alive and heighten the demand for live performances," says Bonamassa.

Leveraging the world's #1 online music education company, TrueFire, and their proprietary video software, IN THE JAM with JOE BONAMASSA enables musicians to have an interactive learning experience by selecting any video angle and mix, mute or solo any of the audio tracks across all 10 original Bonamassa songs. This immersive learning experience allows fans to play along with Joe and the band as if they are in the same room with them.

Bonamassa explains, "You can mix and mute any of the tracks however you wish. You play the rhythm parts and I'll play lead, or you take the lead and I'll play rhythm. If you sing or play bass, drums, keys — just mute those tracks and jump in the mix with us."

Joe points out, "For guitar players just starting out, there's even an option to view an easy-chord scrolling guide, which is also synced to the video. Whether you're a beginner, intermediate or advanced player — there's a part for you to play along with me and the band."

In the JOE BONAMASSA BLUES-ROCK MASTERCLASS, Joe shares his creative approaches, key influences, and signature techniques for crafting rhythm guitar parts, improvising solos, performing, and writing original songs.

"I present all of the rhythm and lead guitar performance videos with multi-angle views, close-ups of both hands. I will teach how to play key parts of each song and share many of the rhythm guitar and soloing techniques that I use all of the time, on stage and in the studio," says Bonamassa.

"I will also demonstrate how my sound was influenced by many of the artists that inspired me as I was growing up. I'll also walk you through the guitars and gear that I used in the production of this course including The Snakebite, Tool #1, Bonnie Strat, my amp rig, and explain how I dial in my tone."

Both interactive video courses feature original tracks of 10 fan favorite songs from Joe Bonamassa's #1 Billboard Blues Albums to serve as the lesson framework for the courses. Bonamassa filmed and recorded new rhythm and lead guitar parts for each song to make them distinctive and give them more of a live vibe to better serve the lessons in both courses.

All the rhythm and lead guitar parts are tabbed, notated and synced to the video performance. Using TrueFire's guitar lesson tools, players can loop and sow down any section of a song to learn the parts at their own pace. For guitar players just starting out, there's an option to view an easy-chord scrolling guide.

The courses are available now to Pre-order here:

Joe Bonamassa Blues Rock Masterclass (on sale for $69.99) - https://joeb.me/jbmasterclass

Joe Bonamassa In The Jam (on sale for $69.99) - https://joeb.me/jbinthejam

JB Master Class + In The Jam Package Bundle (Save 30% on Both) - https://joeb.me/jblessonbundle

ABOUT JOE BONAMASSA:

As a professional musician for over 30 years, Joe Bonamassa continues to blaze a remarkably versatile artistic trail, and amass an authentic, innovative, and soulful body of work. Bonamassa's career began on stage opening for B.B. King in 1989 when he was only 12 years old. Today, he is hailed worldwide as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation and is an ever-evolving singer-songwriter and producer with over 40 albums to date all under his own label, J&R Adventures. Joe's latest studio album Time Clocks has already received the highest ratings and accolades of his career and continues solidify him as one of the best entertainers in the business.

In addition to his music and live concerts, Joe continues to crank out weekly programming for his radio show "Different Shades Of Blue" for Sirius XM's Bluesville channel. Last year during Covid-19, he kicked off a new at-home weekly video interview series "Live From Nerdville" which currently has over 70 episodes aired on his Facebook, YouTube, and podcast outlets. Joe has featured conversations with Neal Schon of Journey, John Oates of Hall & Oates, Glenn Hughes, Paul Stanley of Kiss, Warren Haynes, Keb' Mo', Walter Trout, Steve Lukather of Toto, Todd Rundgren, comedian Jeff Garlin, esteemed singer-songwriter Dion, Peter Frampton, and many others.

During the summer of 2020, Bonamassa and his manager Roy Weisman debuted their new record label Keeping The Blues Alive Records by releasing Rock and Roll music icon Dion's critically acclaimed studio album Blues With Friends. In February 2021, KTBA Records released Chicago's reigning Queen of Blues Guitar, Joanna Connor's new album 4801 South Indiana Avenue, which also debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues chart. As KTBA Records continues to grow, new releases this year include Joanne Shaw Taylor's "The Blues Album" back in September and Dion's newest Studio Album "Stomping Ground" set for Nov 19th. Stay tuned for more exciting future releases at ktbarecords.com

For everything Joe Bonamassa, visit his website at jbonamassa.com

ABOUT TRUEFIRE:

Founded in 1991, TrueFire has collaborated with 600+ top educators to produce what Guitar Player Magazine calls "the planet's largest and most comprehensive selection of online guitar lessons."

2 million+ guitar players, from virtually every country in the world, "Practice Smart and Play Hard"" with TrueFire's interactive video courses and patented teaching platforms and personalized learning paths.

TrueFire's success is largely due to the quality of artists and educators that they've collaborated with over the past 30 years. From GRAMMY award winners to top session players, to world renowned educators, TrueFire content is powered by an impressive faculty.

TrueFire's course library features 50,000+ interactive video guitar lessons covering all styles, techniques and levels. Course material is available anytime, anywhere, on any device (desktop, mobile, and streaming).

TrueFire's team is passionate about music education and has a broad marketing and technology expertise that has earned them over 70 international creative, marketing and technology awards.

