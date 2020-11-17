Immensa Technology Labs makes the largest Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) investment in Saudi Arabia

Move comes in line with the company's plans to cater to the surging demand for 3D printing and digitization services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ("KSA") by acquiring two Saudi based companies and investing to expand them

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immensa Technology Labs, the region's leading additive manufacturing (3D Printing) company, has announced its foray into the Saudi market through the acquisition of two leading 3D- printing companies in KSA, Shakl3D and LayLabs. The move is part of Immensa's mandate to further extend its presence regionally and expand its reach and range of services to its clients in the Kingdom.

Shakl3D and LayLabs were established in KSA in 2016 and 2018 respectively and are considered among the leading, most developed 3D-printing companies in Saudi Arabia. The companies have been serving the oil and gas sector as well as other industrial and manufacturing sectors, representing an alignment with what Immensa specialises as a company with extensive experience and capabilities.

The partnership will create the largest most advanced 3D-printing platform in the region with a global reach, and one that is on par with leading European and North American peers. Immensa will be investing millions of dollars to expand and elevate the exiting capabilities in the Kingdom.

In his comments on the partnership, Fahmi Al Shawwa, CEO and Founder of Immensa Technology Labs, said: "Immensa currently serves the entire GCC. However, with these acquisitions, the company is seeking to make KSA a key market, not just to serve but to develop domestically the capabilities and rapidly expand the adoption of additive manufacturing within the Kingdom, which we see not as a business expansion but as a home to Immensa's growing capabilities."

Eng. Omar Abuhabaya, General Manager of the newly formed Immensa KSA and COO of Immensa Group, said: "We are pleased that this partnership came to life, and we have no doubts that the 3D-printing sector regionally will reach new heights. The additive manufacturing know-how of both Shakl3D and Immensa will enable massive deployment of AM digitization solutions in the industry, and we are certain that the Saudi market will benefit from the various uses of 3D-printing across all sectors."

"By acquiring their existing setups and investing in what they have started, we can expedite the development of the industrial 3D-printing sector in the kingdom and provide both teams with the international platform of Immensa," Al Shawwa added.

Since its inception in 2016, Immensa has played a vital role in a number of milestone additive manufacturing projects across the region. The company has developed industrial and mechanical applications for customers across various sectors, including defence, oil and gas, aviation, medical, and transportation, with the company being a member of a global consortium that developed the guidelines for printing 3D of metal parts for the oil & gas and maritime industries. The company already has its presence in Dubai and Sharjah (UAE), Kuwait, Riyadh and Dammam (after this partnership), and will soon announce its entry into the United States of America.

