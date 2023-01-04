IMG Welcomes Scott Ackerman as Chief Commercial Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Medical Group® (IMG®), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, is pleased to introduce Scott Ackerman as the company's new Chief Commercial Officer. Scott joins the IMG team with 30 years of experience in the travel and insurance industries.

"I couldn't be more excited to take on this new role as Chief Commercial Officer at IMG," said Ackerman. "I believe my knowledge and years of experience will help to lead the company's Commercial operations forward, and I look forward to continuing to drive IMG's industry-leading results."

In this role, Scott will hold global responsibilities for sales and account management. He will be integral in leading revenue-based planning and forecasting, and most importantly, Scott will be responsible for the execution of IMG's revenue growth initiatives to drive new revenue and retain existing business for the company.

"Scott will be a key component in helping us achieve our ambitious growth plans over the next several years. We are looking forward to seeing the impact he will make as the Chief Commercial Officer, along with that of Amanda Winkle in her new role as Chief Operating Officer," said Steve Paraboschi, President and CEO of IMG.

Prior to joining IMG, Ackerman held senior leadership roles at both Travel Leaders Group and AIG Travel Guard — where he spent nearly 10 years, ultimately serving as the Senior Vice President of the Americas. Ackerman also has a vast amount of experience in the global hospitality industry where he held various leadership roles in Sales and Marketing for more than 15 years.

"We're excited to welcome Scott to IMG. His extensive leadership experience in the travel and insurance industries, high energy level, and proven success in executing growth plans are all factors that make him a fantastic addition to the team," said Amanda Winkle, Chief Operating Officer of IMG.

About International Medical Group® (IMG®)

