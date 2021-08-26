IMG Welcomes Kevin Melton as Global Head of IPMI

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Medical Group® (IMG®), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, is pleased to announce that Kevin Melton has joined the company as the Global Head of IPMI (international private medical insurance).

Melton will be responsible for overseeing and expanding IMG's existing IPMI segment which includes annually renewable, long-term individual, family, small to medium size group, and corporate group coverage options for those based in North America and the U.K., E.U., and Rest of World.

Kevin brings with him over 30 years of insurance industry experience, including time in the UK domestic private medical insurance market with Cigna Healthcare and Standard Life Healthcare Limited before moving into the International Private Medical Insurance Market spending nearly nine years as the Head of International Sales for Allianz Worldwide Care. After Allianz, he went on to spend 2 years at Vanbreda International as the Deputy Director of Market Development, before moving to his most recent position, where he was the Global Head of Sales and Marketing for AXA Global Healthcare.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to the team," said IMG's Chief Commercial Officer Amanda Winkle, "Kevin's industry experience and expertise are an excellent match for our company. With Kevin at the helm of our already successful IPMI business segment, we are in prime position to continue to grow IMG's market share and revenue."

In addition to Melton's sales duties, he will also oversee the creation of a global product portfolio in collaboration with IMG's one brand initiative. As a result, IMG has consolidated their Steyning office and moved staff into their Cardiff and Redhill locations. Melton will be based out of the Redhill office.

International Medical Group® (IMG®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. A leader in the industry, IMG offers a full line of international medical insurance products, as well as travel insurance plans, medical management services and 24/7 emergency medical and travel assistance. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

