IMG Travel Outlook Survey Reports International Travel in 2022 to Surpass Pre-Pandemic Levels

Survey results reveal travel trends for 2022 that include willingness to travel internationally, comfort level of traveling internationally compared to 2021, and insurance benefits travelers care about most

INDIANAPOLIS, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Medical Group® (IMG®), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, has released the results of its Travel Outlook Survey that evaluated the 2022 travel plans and trends of IMG customers who have previously traveled internationally. The results of the survey reveal that 96% of respondents plan to travel internationally in 2022, an 11% increase over pre-pandemic travel levels.

"It is clear that people are feeling more comfortable traveling abroad and are ready to take the international trips they have had to delay over the last couple of years," said IMG Chief Commercial Officer, Amanda Winkle. "At IMG, we're well positioned to meet this rising demand for international travel with industry-leading insurance products that protect travelers from the unexpected."

Travel Outlook Survey Findings:

Travelers feel more comfortable traveling abroad in 2022 than they did in 2021

59% of respondents feel more comfortable traveling internationally in 2022

32% feel just as comfortable traveling internationally as they did in 2021

71% of respondents plan to travel internationally before October 2022

In 2021, 49% of respondents planned to travel internationally before October

Whether overseas or in their home country, travelers are ready to take multiple trips throughout 2022

38% of respondents plan to travel internationally 3+ times in 2022

141% increase compared to 2021

Of domestic travelers, 52% plan to travel domestically 3+ times in 2022

18% increase compared to 2021

Travelers want to protect themselves and their trip expenses while traveling in 2022

53% of respondents are more likely to purchase a travel protection/travel medical plan due to the risks, concerns, and impacts of COVID-19

likely to purchase a travel protection/travel medical plan due to the risks, concerns, and impacts of COVID-19 43% are just as likely to purchase a plan as they were before the onset of the pandemic

Benefits travelers consider most important in an insurance plan prior to traveling:

#1 Medical insurance benefits



#2 Trip cancellation/interruption benefits



#3 CFAR/IFAR benefits

"COVID-19 has focused everyone's mind on travel and health safety and the fact that they can become ill or injured while they are traveling or before they plan to travel, resulting in a need to cancel their trip," said IMG Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Geoff Tothill. "Traveling is still such a joy, but now many people are understanding that when they travel, they really need to be properly protected with the appropriate insurance coverage."

While travelers are ready to get out and sightsee around the world, the top 5 countries respondents plan to travel to next include:

Mexico Canada France Italy Portugal

"After being stuck at home for the last few years, we are seeing people take more extravagant or once-in-a-lifetime trips as they get back to traveling internationally," said IMG President and CEO, Steve Paraboschi. "As people invest more in their travels, they want robust insurance policies to protect all aspects of their trip, and IMG is here to provide such travel and health safety solutions."

To learn more about IMG's award-winning travel and health safety solutions, please visit www.imglobal.com.

About International Medical Group® (IMG®)

International Medical Group® (IMG®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

