IMG Shares 2026 Summer Travel Insights: Higher Spending and Longer Trips

IMG reviewed the travel itineraries of more than 30,000 of its members with upcoming travel plans between June 1st and August 31st of 2026 to determine notable travel trends this summer.

INDIANAPOLIS, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG (International Medical Group) has completed its annual review of summer travel data based on customer travel plans in June through August and predicts the top five international destinations for U.S. travelers to be:

Mexico Italy Canada United Kingdom France

While Mexico remains the most popular international destination for U.S. travelers, Italy climbed to second place this summer (up from fourth in 2025), and France joined IMG's top five, reflecting a broader shift toward European travel as historically popular tropical destinations fell out of the top rankings.

IMG data shows that summer travelers are continuing to increase both the length and cost of their trips. For summer 2026, the average trip length increased to nearly 11 days, up from approximately 10 days last summer, and the average insured trip cost increased by 15% compared to summer 2025.

"Travelers are clearly making summer trips a bigger priority," said Grant Hayes, Global Head of Travel for IMG. "Longer stays and higher trip costs naturally increase the importance of travelers protecting their investment."

With the increased travel activity, IMG data also shows a strong rise in demand for travel protection plans with a 23% increase in travel protection plan purchases among IMG travelers this summer compared to last summer.

"These insights reinforce what we hear directly from travelers every day," said Justin Poehler, IMG Chief Commercial Officer. "As trips become longer and more expensive, travelers are looking for coverage that's flexible and reliable, and IMG continues to evolve its products to meet those expectations."

To learn more about IMG's award-winning travel insurance and health safety solutions, visit www.imglobal.com.

About IMG® (International Medical Group®)

IMG® (International Medical Group®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

Media Contact:

Carly Kessler, IMG Communications Manager, carly.kessler@imglobal.com

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