IMG Sends Employees on Fifth Corporate Service Trip with School the World

INDIANAPOLIS, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG (International Medical Group), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, is excited to highlight the success of its 2024 corporate service trip with School the World, a nonprofit organization focused on providing access to quality education in Central America. As part of its sponsorship with School the World, IMG sent seven employees on a week-long service trip to Northern Panama to assist in building a new school and playground.

"It was an honor to be part of IMG's team for this year's corporate service trip with School the World," said Grant Hayes, IMG Director of International Sales – Travel. "My colleagues and I were able to work together to make a lasting impact in the Panama community where we served, and this was a life-changing experience we will truly never forget. Thank you to IMG for allowing us to have this incredible opportunity."

The service trip participants assisted in mixing and pouring cement for the school's flooring and sidewalks and also helped paint the school and its playground equipment. The finished project was dedicated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the end of the week. Additionally, the team was able to connect with the community by playing with students at recess and visiting local homes throughout the week.

"We are so grateful to IMG and its employees for repeatedly participating in our corporate service trips year after year," said Kate Curran, Founder and CEO of School the World. "At School the World, we believe access to education is essential to creating change, and the positive change we create in these poverty-stricken communities wouldn't be possible without the support of corporate partners like IMG."

IMG selected seven employees to go on the trip based on applications submitted via written essay or video. Each applicant responded to the following question: "How will this experience help you better understand what it's like to 'Be There' for our customers and clients?"

"IMG's purpose is to be there to protect and enhance the well-being of our customers, and this trip allows our employees to gain first-hand experience and insight into what it's like visiting a remote area far from home," said Amanda Winkle, IMG Chief Operating Officer. "We're proud to have sponsored School the World for several years, and we're excited that our employees were able to be part of School the World's first corporate service project in Panama."

The 2024 trip marks the fifth time that IMG has participated in a School the World corporate service trip. For more information about School the World, visit https://schooltheworld.org/.

About IMG® (International Medical Group®)

IMG® (International Medical Group®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com .

About School the World

Our mission is to solve extreme poverty through the power of education. We believe that by working together we can create a world where every child has the quality education they deserve. That is why we work both on the ground in poverty-stricken communities who have little to no access to education, as well as right here in the U.S., providing students, families, and companies the opportunity to create change. Our strategy is to work at the grassroots level, organizing communities around education from early childhood through adolescence. Our Service Program amplifies our impact at home & abroad. Everyone, working together, towards making our world a more just place. Learn more at www.schooltheworld.org.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/456500/International_Medical_Group_Logo.jpg