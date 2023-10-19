IMG Saxony-Anhalt: excellent medtech research cluster and innovative companies

Saxony-Anhalt is a pioneer in medical technology – as proven on a daily basis by the 120 companies in this sector who have set up in the area. Here, they benefit from an extensive research and science landscape and networking in clusters. The close interaction between business and academia gives rise to innovations across the entire bandwidth of medtech applications.

MAGDEBURG, Germany, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 19, the branch will exhibit for the first time at the Germany-wide Innovation Forum held by Technology Mountains e.V. in Tuttlingen, Baden-Württemberg. Under the motto "Taking health to a new level", the primary focus will be on sustainability, robotics, and IT applications – and the firms in Saxony-Anhalt have extensive expertise in the latter.

The Magdeburg Port of Science is home to the Research Campus STIMULATE, for example, where more than 35 partners from industry, academia, and medicine are researching the medical technology of tomorrow in interdisciplinary teams, to improve the treatment of cancer and cardiovascular and neurological diseases, and with a focus on the development of imaging hardware and software.

Based in Halle (Saale) we have the protein specialists of NH DyeAgnostics and the Forschungszentrum Ultraschall ultrasound research center, which are working on new processes and applications, and on calibration for the quality assurance of this gentle, radiation-free technique. In Dessau, seleon specializes in fluid systems and development partnerships.

Returning to the Port of Science, recently named a "Center of Excellence Saxony-Anhalt", the medtech start-up scene is thriving. Of particular note is Raydiax, which wants to improve cancer treatment through minimally invasive procedures, and mediMESH, which is creating easier access to clinical expertise for companies, as well as start-up SecureAir, which has developed the first electronic respiratory mask that kills viruses, bacteria, and germs. Here, near the River Elbe, the exciting transPORT project has launched, for the transfer of goods just like at a traditional port, except that these "goods" will be scientific ideas and a new, holistic approach to working, living, and well-being.

But where will the many specialists this industry needs come from? They too will be trained locally. The Anhalt University of Applied Sciences offers an interdisciplinary course in biomedical technology, specializing in VR/AR. Companies in the region can use this course for apprentices and students on a combined work and study program. The Otto-von-Guericke University Magdeburg also offers practical training with a bachelor's degree program in medical technology and in collaboration with STIMULATE, which can be deepened with a master's program.

In our latest press kit, we delve into the world of medical technology, its innovative companies, and the movers and shakers of the medicine of tomorrow. For despite all the digitalization, ultimately medicine will remain human and the focus will be on people's well-being. You can find the relevant images here.

