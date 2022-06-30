IMG Saxony-Anhalt - "Anyone who is fascinated by Stonehenge should visit the land of the Nebra Sky Disk!"

As part of a performance in the Stephenson Theater of the British Museum, IMG Managing Director Thomas Einsfelder took the guests on a digital journey through the special UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Saxony-Anhalt, which are marketed under the title "The Inspiring Six". In addition to the Luther sites in Wittenberg and Eisleben and the Garden Kingdom of Dessau-Wörlitz, these are the Dessau Bauhaus with its Masters' Houses, the half-timbered town of Quedlinburg, Naumburg Cathedral and of course the State Museum of Prehistory in Halle (Saale) as the home of the "Nebra Sky Disk".

"Anyone who is fascinated by Stonehenge should visit the land of the Nebra Sky Disk!". We cordially invite everyone to travel to Saxony-Anhalt and marvel at the rich history and cultural excellence of our state," said Einsfelder, adding: "The very special character of the respective places provides unique images and stories, which gives us high-quality travel offers allows. In addition, from autumn there will be a direct flight from London to our federal state, so that a visit will be even easier."

With five different travel regions, from the southern-looking wine-growing region on the Saale and Unstrut to the wild Harz and from the gentle meadow landscapes of the Middle Elbe to the vastness of the Altmark, Saxony-Anhalt offers a great variety of landscapes. The regions are increasingly marketing their offers digitally on apps, with virtual tours or 360-degree views to encourage active holidays.

IMG works closely with its regional partners, but also with the German National Tourist Board (DZT), which has branches in many countries. The presentation in the British Museum was professionally supported by DZT London under the direction of Beatrix Haun, who moderated the event and whose team regularly informs the British travel market about current offers from Saxony-Anhalt.

After the tourist presentation and in a separate press conference, Saxony-Anhalt's Prime Minister Dr. Reiner Haseloff promoted a visit to the country of origin of the Nebra Sky Disc and invited to an exclusive guided tour through the exhibition in the British Museum

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1851038/IMG_The_World_of_Stonehenge.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1840465/IMG_Sachsen_Anhalt_Logo.jpg

Contact: Sabine Kraus

+49 391/568 9920

sabine.kraus@img-sachsen-anhalt.de

SOURCE Investment and Marketing Corporation Saxony Anhalt (IMG)