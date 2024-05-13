IMG Saxony-Anhalt: A dynamic business location with energy

Saxony-Anhalt has made a name for itself with high-profile settlements by international companies. But the expansion of existing locations can also be attributed to the location's attractive general conditions. To promote innovations and further develop the economy, companies are primarily looking for well-trained specialists - at universities in the state, but also internationally. The Investment and Marketing Corporation Saxony-Anhalt mbH (IMG) provides an overview of some of the successful companies.

MAGDEBURG, Germany, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An exciting interview provides an exclusive insight into the world of Intel, which is currently pushing ahead with the construction of its gigafactory in Magdeburg. You can find out directly from Bernd Holthaus, Head of Human Resources at Intel Germany, how the company is already building up its talent pool today and what special challenges there are, for example when it comes to skilled immigration from other countries.

Three young engineers founded the start-up Solar Materials in Magdeburg. It's about a revolutionary process for recycling solar modules, with which they recover valuable materials such as silicon, silver and copper. Solar Materials recently received the prestigious Solar Startup Award 2024 for this groundbreaking recycling technology.

Magdeburg is not only a center for solar technology, but also a hotspot for the digital economy. Magdeburg Digital acts as a network for digital experts who want to exchange ideas, cooperate and advance the region. The heart and brain of Magdeburg's digital economy thus offers a platform for innovation and collaboration beyond the region.

A Saxony-Anhalt company that stands for innovation is awab Umformtechnik und Präzisionsmaschinen GmbH in Oschersleben. The traditional company has specialized in the production of sheet metal parts with precisely fitting shapes and guarantees high profitability even for small to medium batch sizes. With this niche strategy, awab is writing an impressive success story.

Magdeburg and Oschersleben are not the only economic centers with potential. Thanks to the ICE train connection, Stendal and the Altmark also offer attractive conditions for start-ups and corporates. Interesting commercial space, affordable residential and business premises as well as low trade tax rates make the region an attractive business location with room for future visions.

A real lighthouse project in Saxony-Anhalt is the "Energy Region Staßfurt – H2 Region Salzlandkreis". The goal of this project is to produce green hydrogen using electricity from a new wind farm. The region is relying on green energy from the region for the region.

But it's not just the large projects and companies that make Saxony-Anhalt a dynamic business location. Individual success stories like those of Dr. Claus Gernert and dGW Gummiwerke AG in Tangermünde are contributing to the economic upswing. The chemist uses his knowledge of materials and clever sales management to position the company for the future.

Finally, we take a look across the borders to Eemshaven in the Netherlands. Here GETEC, a company that wrote the beginning of its success story in Saxony-Anhalt, is creating a showcase project for the energy transition. In Eemshaven, nature and industry combine to form a pragmatic coexistence that serves as a model for the energy transition.

