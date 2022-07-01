IMG Partners with eMed to Provide Telehealth Proctored COVID-19 Tests to Groups of International Travelers

INDIANAPOLIS, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Medical Group® (IMG®), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, has announced a new partnership with eMed, the architect behind the first virtually guided, rapid at-home COVID-19 certified test technology and platform. IMG is excited to offer eMed's at-home COVID-19 tests in bulk to IMG group customers traveling internationally.

"We are pleased to partner with eMed to offer our groups a simple and convenient way of testing for COVID-19 prior to their travels," said Amanda Winkle, IMG Chief Commercial Officer. "Since 1990, we've provided our groups with industry-leading medical benefits and services, and this is just one more way that we can be there for them while they are away from home."

IMG group customers are now able to request the quantity of tests they need, and eMed will ship the tests directly to their location. Each test is self-administered and supervised during a telehealth visit by an eMed Telehealth Proctor who oversees sample collection, the testing process, and certifies the results. Upon conclusion of the test, the user receives an email with their validated digital lab report and a digital health pass to an app on their smart device if their test result is negative. For individuals with a positive test result, eMed's Test-to-Treat™ services allow them to meet via telehealth with a clinician to potentially receive treatment, such as a prescription, all for the same price.

"We have provided tens of millions of virtually proctored at-home COVID-19 tests to consumers, businesses, and governments, and we are excited to provide this testing solution to IMG customers who are traveling abroad," said Dr. Patrice Harris, eMed Co-Founder and CEO. "With test results available in 15 minutes, we are proud to offer customers a convenient, reliable COVID-19 testing option they can trust without the hassle of having to find testing in a foreign country."

As negative COVID-19 tests are still required for entry into more than 100 countries around the world, eMed is yet another travel safety solution that IMG is providing their members to protect and enhance their travels abroad. eMed's at-home COVID-19 tests will allow IMG group customers to embark on their journeys to travel, work, or live away from home with greater peace of mind.

About International Medical Group® (IMG®)

International Medical Group® (IMG®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

About eMed

eMed makes it easier than ever to access healthcare solutions online. Our Digital Point-of- Care™ platform embraces quantitative medicine and is revolutionizing the healthcare industry with the first-of-its-kind at-home rapid testing solution. It's convenient, guided, and accurate.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/456500/International_Medical_Group_Logo.jpg

SOURCE International Medical Group (IMG)